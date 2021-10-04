A stunning young lady recently graduated and could not put into words the incredible feeling she felt from it

Working hard to get her degree, Nandi Tshabalala was celebrated by Facebook page Varsity World and many others

People flooded the comment section of the post, congratulating Nandi for getting her degree and thanking her for inspiring them

Education is one thing that no one can take from you. An accomplishment that a beautiful lady recently achieved and had her beaming with pride.

Nandi Tshabalala recently graduated with a BSMathematical Statistics and Probability and was celebrated: @Varsity World

Source: UGC

Taking to social media to share her amazing graduation news with the world, Nandi Tshabalala made it known that there really is no feeling like the feeling you get when having completed a qualification you gave your blood, sweat and tears to complete.

“I worked so hard for this degree so I was definitely grateful that I finally had an opportunity to celebrate my achievement, despite the past challenging year.”

Nadi got a BSMathematical Statistics and Probability. Facebook page Varsity World shared Nandi’s story:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Seeing the awesome post, peeps took to the comment section to commend Nandi on her achievement and to let her know that she is destined for greatness. Seeing posts like this inspire people to achieve their dreams.

Here are some of the comments:

Mojalefa Motloung said:

“Hi Nandi I'm from South Africa. Hard work pays off, you pulled out all your strength to obtain one of the hardest course in a country. Congratulations, you are on the way of becoming the global STEM.”

Divine Theodore said:

“What a prestigious achievement, congratulations ... I'm inspired ”

Gositang Mothibedi said:

“Well done and congratulations to you”

Nkosinathi Dladla said:

“Wow! ❤️statistics is a difficult branch of mathematics congratulations ”

Themba Tman Mshengu said:

“My goodness, congratulations. Can I please commission you to help me win the lottery? We can spend time calculating the probability of my selected numbers showing up. Great work though.”

Man Bags Degree, Pays Tribute to Mom and Let’s Her Wear the Graduation Gown

A local graduate has paid tribute to the beautiful woman who raised him, giving his mother the great honour of wearing a graduation gown and cap on his big day. The young man certainly feels an incredible achievement is just as much his mother's as it is his own and wanted to celebrate her too.

Heading online, popular student forum Varsity World shared the young man's touching story. Victor Dube had been left down and out after doing poorly in his matric year.

But choosing not to dwell on the disappointment, the young man decided to return to school and upgrade his marks.

"I wasn't a straight-A student but I was a hard worker, I only realised that when I did my matric twice that you can only achieve what you want if you put in the work and time.

"I am raised by a single parent, I have 4 siblings so we are 5 in total me being the last born and the generation in my family to ever attend and complete varsity," dube shared.

Source: Yen News