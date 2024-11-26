Home and Away cast: Meet the cast of “Home and Away” 2024

Home and Away is a famous Australian soap opera that first aired in early 1988. The show captures the lives, loves, joys, and heartbreaks of the residents of Summer Bay. As the show evolves, the Home and Away franchise characters play a crucial role in maintaining its charm and relevance. Meet the Home and Away cast in 2024 and discover more about the stars behind the iconic roles.

Source: Getty Images

Home and Away has been a staple of Australian television since its premiere in 1988, captivating audiences with engaging storylines and memorable characters. Home and Away cast members are known for delivering exceptional performances, which makes the series interesting to watch.

Home and Away cast in 2024

The cast of Home and Away in 2024 features a mix of long-standing favourites and exciting new fascinating characters, reflecting the show's ongoing evolution. Here's a comprehensive overview of the key cast members:

1. Shane Withington as John Palmer/Colin Page

Shane Withington attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shane Eric Withington

: Shane Eric Withington Date of birth : 22 August 1958

: 22 August 1958 Place of birth : Toowoomba, Australia

: Toowoomba, Australia Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)

Shane Withington is an award-winning Australian actor best known for featuring in Water Rats, A Country Practice, and Out of the Blue. Shane made his acting debut in 1978 when he starred as Edward Lander in the TV series Glenview High. He currently boasts 29 acting credits under his name.

2. Ada Nicodemou as Leah Patterson(Baker/Poulos)

Ada Nicodemou attends "The Lehman Trilogy" Australian Premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Wendell Teodoro

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ada Nicodemou

: Ada Nicodemou Date of birth : 14 May 1977

: 14 May 1977 Place of birth : Carlton, Australia

: Carlton, Australia Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)

Ada Nocodemou is an Australian actress known for her roles in films and TV shows like The Matrix, Heartbreak High, Almost, and Home and Away. She is among the Home and Away female cast members who joined the show in 2000. Ada has since appeared in over 2300 episodes of the series. Ada was married to Chrys Xipolitas between 2007 and 2016.

3. Lynne Mcgranger as Irene Roberts

Lynne McGranger attends the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Sam Tabone

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lynne Mcgranger

: Lynne Mcgranger Date of birth : 29 January 1953

: 29 January 1953 Place of birth : Sydney, Australia

: Sydney, Australia Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

Lynne Mcgranger is one of the Home and Away characters in 2024 who has been in the show for decades. She was first featured in the show in 1993 as Irene Roberts. Her other notable movies and TV series include Skirts, Sky Trackers, and Equivocal Redeem.

4. Georgie Parker as Roo Stewart

Actress Georgie Parker at the 2004 TV Week Logie Award nominations at Quay Restaurant in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Peter Carrette Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Georgie Parker

: Georgie Parker Date of birth : 16 December 1964

: 16 December 1964 Place of birth : Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

Georgie is an Australian actress born on 16 December 1964 in Sydney. She is known for A Country Practice, All Saints, and Home and Away. Georgie debuted her acting career in 1986 when she was cast in the TV movie Body Business.

5. Ray Meagher as Alf Stewart

Ray Meagher attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Raymond Francis Meagher

: Raymond Francis Meagher Date of birth : 4 July 1944

: 4 July 1944 Place of birth : Roma, Australia

: Roma, Australia Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)

Ray Meagher is a famous Australian actor born on 4 July 1944 in Roma, Australia. In addition to being a Home and Away cast member, he is prominent for appearing in Breaker Morant, The Great Bookie Robbery, and Dark Age.

6. Emily Symons as Marilyn Chambers (Fisher)

Emily Symons arrives ahead of The Book of Mormon's opening night at the Lyric Theatre, Star City, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Emily Symons

: Emily Symons Date of birth : 10 August 1969

: 10 August 1969 Place of birth : Sydney, Australia

: Sydney, Australia Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)

Emily Symons is a female cast member of Home and Away who has been in the show for over thirty years as Marilyn Chambers (Fisher). She made her acting debut in 1988 when she starred as Anya in the TV movie Computer Ghosts. Emily has appeared in notable TV shows, including Richmond Hill and Emmerdale Farm.

7. Penny Mcnamee as Tori Morgan

Penny McNamee attends the 7th AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Ceremony at The Star in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Jason McCawley

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Penny Mcnamee

: Penny Mcnamee Date of birth : 17 March 1983

: 17 March 1983 Place of birth : Sydney, Australia

: Sydney, Australia Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)

Penny is a well-known American actress and writer who has worked in television, film, and musical theatre. She is best known for her role as Tori Morgan in the TV series Home and Away. Her notable projects include See No Evil, Salem's Lot, Blue Bloods, and Careless Love.

8. Ethan Browne as Tane Parata

Ethan Browne attends the Australian premiere of "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" for the Sydney Film Festival closing night at State Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ethan Browne

: Ethan Browne Date of birth : 14 October 1991

: 14 October 1991 Place of birth : New Zealand

: New Zealand Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

Ethan is a New Zealand actor known for Life After Fighting, Home and Away, and Suka. He made his acting debut in 2020 when he starred as Tane Parata in Australia's popular series Home and Away.

9. Nicholas Cartwright as Cash Newman

Nicholas Cartwright attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James Gourley

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nicholas Cartwright

: Nicholas Cartwright Date of birth : 1988

: 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

Cartwright is a former Australian soldier turned actor. He first appeared in Home and Away in 2021 as police officer Cash Newman and has since been featured in over 366 episodes.

10. Jacqui Purvis as Felicity Newman

Jacqui Purvis attends the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jacqui Purvis

: Jacqui Purvis Date of birth : 30 April 1991

: 30 April 1991 Place of birth : Australia

: Australia Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

Jacqui Purvis is a versatile actress and writer who has forged her career in the film industry. She has starred in multiple shows, including A Lion's Return and Neighbours. After three years of starring in Home and Away, Jacqui made a dramatic exit from the show after abruptly collapsing.

11. Matt Little as VJ Patterson

Full name : Matthew Little

: Matthew Little Date of birth : 3 October 1992

: 3 October 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

Matt Little is a famous Australian actor, writer, and additional crew member who replaced Felix as VJ Patterson on the soap opera Home and Away from 2014 to 2017. The Home and Away male actor has starred in multiple films, including Neighbours, Planted, and Adult Conversation.

12. Kirsty Marillier as Rose Delany

Kirsty Marillier is seen at the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James Gourley

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kirsty Marillier

: Kirsty Marillier Date of birth : 6 September 1990

: 6 September 1990 Place of birth : South African

: South African Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

Kirsty Marillier is a South African actress and award-winning writer best known for her roles in The Greenhouse, Fish River, and Hook Up. She first starred in Home and Away in 2018 as Rose Delany.

13. Kyle Shilling as Mali Hudson

Kyle Shilling attends the "Life After Fighting" World Premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Nina Franova

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kyle Shilling

: Kyle Shilling Date of birth : 1994

: 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

Kyle Shilling is a famous actor and rapper best known as the first Indigenous main character in Home and Away. He currently has four acting credits, including Over It and Hoax.

14. Tristan Gorey as Levy Fowler

Tristan Gorey attends the Australian premiere of "Gladiator II" at Darling Harbour Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Mark Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tristan Gorey

: Tristan Gorey Date of birth : 1995

: 1995 Place of birth : Perth, Australia

: Perth, Australia Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

Tristan began his acting career in 2019 when he appeared in the TV series The Heights as Byron. The Perth native currently boasts five acting credits, including Home and Away. His other notable films include Itch, Mystery Road: Origin, and Kid Snow.

15. Juliet Godwin as Bree Cameroon

Juliet Godwin visits the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Juliet Godwin

: Juliet Godwin Date of birth : 6 May 1994

: 6 May 1994 Place of birth : Zimbabwe

: Zimbabwe Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

Juliet is a prominent Zimbabwean actress known for Line of Duty: a Star Trek Fan Production, Home and Away, and The Heights. She joined the Home and Away franchise in 2022 and has starred in 227 episodes.

16. Angelina Thomson as Kirby Aramoana

Angelina Thomson attends the gala opening night of Hamilton at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James Gourley

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Angelina Thomson

: Angelina Thomson Date of birth : 1995

: 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

Angelina Thomson is a famous Polynesian actress known for her appearance as Kirby Aramoana in Home and Away. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Musical Theatre from the Queensland Conservatorium before debuting in acting as a Dancer in the TV mini-series Wakefield in 2021.

17. Luke van OS

Full name : Luke Van OS

: Luke Van OS Date of birth : 5 November 1996

: 5 November 1996 Place of birth : Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

Luke van OS is a well-known award-winning actor from Melbourne, Australia. He co-starred with Robbie Ryde and bagged the Best Acting Duo Gold Award from the 2020 Independent Shorts Awards for his sterling performance in the 2019 short film Banana Split.

18. James Stewart as Justin Morgan

James Stewart arrives at the 2010 Inside Film Awards at City Recital Hall in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Mike Flokis

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Stewart

: James Stewart Date of birth : 21 October 1975

: 21 October 1975 Place of birth : Melbourne, Australia

: Melbourne, Australia Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)

James began his acting career in 1993 when he landed the role of Sam in the TV series, Adventures of Skippy. In 2016, he starred as Justin Morgan in Home and Away. His film and television credits include Packed to the Rafters, The Condemned, and H2O: Just Add Water.

19. Joshua Orpin as Rory Templeton

Joshua Orpin speaks onstage at HBO Max and DC's Doom Patrol and Titans panel during New York Comic Con 2022 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joshua Orpin

: Joshua Orpin Date of birth : 15 April 1994

: 15 April 1994 Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

Joshua Orpin began his acting career in 2017 when he was featured as Groom in the short film Dark Horses. He has since appeared in numerous hit movies and TV shows, including The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Home and Away, and Love Me.

20. Stephanie Panozzo as Eden Fowler

Stephanie Panozzo arrives at the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James Gourley

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stephanie Panozzo

: Stephanie Panozzo Date of birth : 1995

: 1995 Place of birth : Melbourne, Australia

: Melbourne, Australia Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

Stephanie Panozzo is a well-known Australian actress. She is famous for her role as Eden Fowler in Home and Away. Her other notable projects include My Life Is Murder, Button Man, and Hyde & Seek.

Who is the new woman in Home and Away?

The new woman in Home and Away is Claudia Salini, portrayed by Rachael Carpani. The famous actress made her debut on 29 August 2024.

What original cast members are still on Home and Away?

The only original cast member still on Home and Away is Ray Meagher, who portrays Alf Stewart. Meagher has been part of the show since its inception in 1988 and holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-serving actor in the Australian television series.

How old is Home and Away?

Home and Away is 36 years old as of 2024. The Australian franchise first aired on 17 January 1988. The TV series has produced over 8,401 episodes and remains one of the longest-running soap operas in Australia.

The Home and Away cast reflects the show's rich history and commitment to storytelling that resonates with audiences today. With each new character introduction and plot twist, the popular TV show continues to explore themes of love, friendship, and resilience in a relevant way across generations.

