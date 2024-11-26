Home and Away cast: Meet the cast of “Home and Away” 2024
Home and Away is a famous Australian soap opera that first aired in early 1988. The show captures the lives, loves, joys, and heartbreaks of the residents of Summer Bay. As the show evolves, the Home and Away franchise characters play a crucial role in maintaining its charm and relevance. Meet the Home and Away cast in 2024 and discover more about the stars behind the iconic roles.
- Who is the new woman in Home and Away?
- What original cast members are still on Home and Away?
- How old is Home and Away?
Home and Away has been a staple of Australian television since its premiere in 1988, captivating audiences with engaging storylines and memorable characters. Home and Away cast members are known for delivering exceptional performances, which makes the series interesting to watch.
Home and Away cast in 2024
The cast of Home and Away in 2024 features a mix of long-standing favourites and exciting new fascinating characters, reflecting the show's ongoing evolution. Here's a comprehensive overview of the key cast members:
1. Shane Withington as John Palmer/Colin Page
- Full name: Shane Eric Withington
- Date of birth: 22 August 1958
- Place of birth: Toowoomba, Australia
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)
Shane Withington is an award-winning Australian actor best known for featuring in Water Rats, A Country Practice, and Out of the Blue. Shane made his acting debut in 1978 when he starred as Edward Lander in the TV series Glenview High. He currently boasts 29 acting credits under his name.
2. Ada Nicodemou as Leah Patterson(Baker/Poulos)
- Full name: Ada Nicodemou
- Date of birth: 14 May 1977
- Place of birth: Carlton, Australia
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)
Ada Nocodemou is an Australian actress known for her roles in films and TV shows like The Matrix, Heartbreak High, Almost, and Home and Away. She is among the Home and Away female cast members who joined the show in 2000. Ada has since appeared in over 2300 episodes of the series. Ada was married to Chrys Xipolitas between 2007 and 2016.
3. Lynne Mcgranger as Irene Roberts
- Full name: Lynne Mcgranger
- Date of birth: 29 January 1953
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
Lynne Mcgranger is one of the Home and Away characters in 2024 who has been in the show for decades. She was first featured in the show in 1993 as Irene Roberts. Her other notable movies and TV series include Skirts, Sky Trackers, and Equivocal Redeem.
4. Georgie Parker as Roo Stewart
- Full name: Georgie Parker
- Date of birth: 16 December 1964
- Place of birth: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
Georgie is an Australian actress born on 16 December 1964 in Sydney. She is known for A Country Practice, All Saints, and Home and Away. Georgie debuted her acting career in 1986 when she was cast in the TV movie Body Business.
5. Ray Meagher as Alf Stewart
- Full name: Raymond Francis Meagher
- Date of birth: 4 July 1944
- Place of birth: Roma, Australia
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
Ray Meagher is a famous Australian actor born on 4 July 1944 in Roma, Australia. In addition to being a Home and Away cast member, he is prominent for appearing in Breaker Morant, The Great Bookie Robbery, and Dark Age.
6. Emily Symons as Marilyn Chambers (Fisher)
- Full name: Emily Symons
- Date of birth: 10 August 1969
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
- Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)
Emily Symons is a female cast member of Home and Away who has been in the show for over thirty years as Marilyn Chambers (Fisher). She made her acting debut in 1988 when she starred as Anya in the TV movie Computer Ghosts. Emily has appeared in notable TV shows, including Richmond Hill and Emmerdale Farm.
7. Penny Mcnamee as Tori Morgan
- Full name: Penny Mcnamee
- Date of birth: 17 March 1983
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
Penny is a well-known American actress and writer who has worked in television, film, and musical theatre. She is best known for her role as Tori Morgan in the TV series Home and Away. Her notable projects include See No Evil, Salem's Lot, Blue Bloods, and Careless Love.
8. Ethan Browne as Tane Parata
- Full name: Ethan Browne
- Date of birth: 14 October 1991
- Place of birth: New Zealand
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
Ethan is a New Zealand actor known for Life After Fighting, Home and Away, and Suka. He made his acting debut in 2020 when he starred as Tane Parata in Australia's popular series Home and Away.
9. Nicholas Cartwright as Cash Newman
- Full name: Nicholas Cartwright
- Date of birth: 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
Cartwright is a former Australian soldier turned actor. He first appeared in Home and Away in 2021 as police officer Cash Newman and has since been featured in over 366 episodes.
10. Jacqui Purvis as Felicity Newman
- Full name: Jacqui Purvis
- Date of birth: 30 April 1991
- Place of birth: Australia
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
Jacqui Purvis is a versatile actress and writer who has forged her career in the film industry. She has starred in multiple shows, including A Lion's Return and Neighbours. After three years of starring in Home and Away, Jacqui made a dramatic exit from the show after abruptly collapsing.
11. Matt Little as VJ Patterson
- Full name: Matthew Little
- Date of birth: 3 October 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
Matt Little is a famous Australian actor, writer, and additional crew member who replaced Felix as VJ Patterson on the soap opera Home and Away from 2014 to 2017. The Home and Away male actor has starred in multiple films, including Neighbours, Planted, and Adult Conversation.
12. Kirsty Marillier as Rose Delany
- Full name: Kirsty Marillier
- Date of birth: 6 September 1990
- Place of birth: South African
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
Kirsty Marillier is a South African actress and award-winning writer best known for her roles in The Greenhouse, Fish River, and Hook Up. She first starred in Home and Away in 2018 as Rose Delany.
13. Kyle Shilling as Mali Hudson
- Full name: Kyle Shilling
- Date of birth: 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
Kyle Shilling is a famous actor and rapper best known as the first Indigenous main character in Home and Away. He currently has four acting credits, including Over It and Hoax.
14. Tristan Gorey as Levy Fowler
- Full name: Tristan Gorey
- Date of birth: 1995
- Place of birth: Perth, Australia
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
Tristan began his acting career in 2019 when he appeared in the TV series The Heights as Byron. The Perth native currently boasts five acting credits, including Home and Away. His other notable films include Itch, Mystery Road: Origin, and Kid Snow.
15. Juliet Godwin as Bree Cameroon
- Full name: Juliet Godwin
- Date of birth: 6 May 1994
- Place of birth: Zimbabwe
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
Juliet is a prominent Zimbabwean actress known for Line of Duty: a Star Trek Fan Production, Home and Away, and The Heights. She joined the Home and Away franchise in 2022 and has starred in 227 episodes.
16. Angelina Thomson as Kirby Aramoana
- Full name: Angelina Thomson
- Date of birth: 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
Angelina Thomson is a famous Polynesian actress known for her appearance as Kirby Aramoana in Home and Away. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Musical Theatre from the Queensland Conservatorium before debuting in acting as a Dancer in the TV mini-series Wakefield in 2021.
17. Luke van OS
- Full name: Luke Van OS
- Date of birth: 5 November 1996
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
Luke van OS is a well-known award-winning actor from Melbourne, Australia. He co-starred with Robbie Ryde and bagged the Best Acting Duo Gold Award from the 2020 Independent Shorts Awards for his sterling performance in the 2019 short film Banana Split.
18. James Stewart as Justin Morgan
- Full name: James Stewart
- Date of birth: 21 October 1975
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
James began his acting career in 1993 when he landed the role of Sam in the TV series, Adventures of Skippy. In 2016, he starred as Justin Morgan in Home and Away. His film and television credits include Packed to the Rafters, The Condemned, and H2O: Just Add Water.
19. Joshua Orpin as Rory Templeton
- Full name: Joshua Orpin
- Date of birth: 15 April 1994
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
Joshua Orpin began his acting career in 2017 when he was featured as Groom in the short film Dark Horses. He has since appeared in numerous hit movies and TV shows, including The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Home and Away, and Love Me.
20. Stephanie Panozzo as Eden Fowler
- Full name: Stephanie Panozzo
- Date of birth: 1995
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
Stephanie Panozzo is a well-known Australian actress. She is famous for her role as Eden Fowler in Home and Away. Her other notable projects include My Life Is Murder, Button Man, and Hyde & Seek.
Who is the new woman in Home and Away?
The new woman in Home and Away is Claudia Salini, portrayed by Rachael Carpani. The famous actress made her debut on 29 August 2024.
What original cast members are still on Home and Away?
The only original cast member still on Home and Away is Ray Meagher, who portrays Alf Stewart. Meagher has been part of the show since its inception in 1988 and holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-serving actor in the Australian television series.
How old is Home and Away?
Home and Away is 36 years old as of 2024. The Australian franchise first aired on 17 January 1988. The TV series has produced over 8,401 episodes and remains one of the longest-running soap operas in Australia.
The Home and Away cast reflects the show's rich history and commitment to storytelling that resonates with audiences today. With each new character introduction and plot twist, the popular TV show continues to explore themes of love, friendship, and resilience in a relevant way across generations.
