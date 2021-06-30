President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spoken about the shooting of protesters at Ejura by security personnel.

In a press release signed by the acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Akufo-Addo has ordered a public inquiry into the incident.

The inquiry is to unravel the circumstances that led to the shooting which got two people dead and four others injured.

See below for the statement shared by Deputy Minister of Information Fatima Abubakar on Twitter:

