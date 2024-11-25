Shatta Wale, in a TikTok live session, descended on Bullgod over his recent remarks about him amid their legal battle

The dancehall musician claimed that he would not attend any of the court proceedings if he were ever invited to attend

Shatta Wale issued an ultimatum to his former manager, demanding he return money and a car he allegedly gave to him

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale slammed his former manager, Bullgod, over his recent remarks about him amid their legal issue.

The SM boss and artiste manager Bullgod, have been involved in a back-and-forth verbal exchange with each other after they parted ways over disagreements a few years ago.

Following their split, Bullgod filed a lawsuit against Shatta Wale after the latter made several allegations against him.

In a recent interview, the dancehall musician shared that Bullgod had filed another lawsuit against him and accused him of leaking a previous music album.

Shatta Wale's remarks garnered a response from the artiste manager, who explained his side of the story and debunked the SM boss' claims.

Shatta Wale descends on Bullgod

In a TikTok live session, Shatta Wale slammed Bullgod for relaunching a legal case against him. The dancehall musician claimed that he would not attend any of the court proceedings if he were ever invited.

The SM boss also issued an ultimatum to his former manager, demanding the return of two separate $30K amounts he allegedly gave Bullgod after receiving them as payments for performing at music events in a week.

Shatta Wale also demanded that Bullgod return a brand-new Hyundai Sonata car he allegedly purchased for him when they were working together.

Shatta Wale's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@DjSimass commented:

"This guy is not serious 😂."

@thegud_neighbor said:

"If e be ein own make he go take am errh 😂😂."

@Chocomilobabes commented:

"Shatta Wale has problems with everyone."

@ECGghOfficial_0 said:

"Always ranting and making noise."

@BineyKoby commented:

"He dey talk too much."

@Yhung_Riche said:

"Ooo chale Ebe sad when someone no be grateful at all."

