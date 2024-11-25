A video of a Ghanaian lady narrating why her first relationship was not successful has surfaced on social media

In a video, the young lady said she fell in love with her classmate when they were in class six; however, he dated someone else when they went to SHS

Several netizens who watched the video shared their thoughts and wondered how the lady fell in love so early in life

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman recounted her first heartbreak and how devastated she was seeing the love of her life at the time with another lady.

The lady said she met her first love in class six while studying at a basic school in the Volta region.

Ghanaian lady narrates her heartbreak story. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Narrating her experience in a video, the lady gave a detailed explanation of how the whole episode transpired, starting with how they met.

Based on her account of events, the lady revealed language was more or less the main reason they connected with her first boyfriend.

“I fell in love with this cute guy in Class Six. So they had transferred his mum to our town, and he was a new student. He couldn’t speak Ewe at that time, and I could speak a little Twi, so I monopolised the boy to myself. And he was fine. We like fine boys.”

During her narration, the lady said she left the school for another one after a while. However, since she was head over heels with him, she maintained contact by writing love letters since her new school was about two kilometres away from the old one.

As fate would have it, the two attended the same Senior High School (SHS), but the boy had already entered into a new relationship with a different lady by the time she was admitted.

“It really hurt to see them together, which was why I couldn’t date anyone in SS. It really hurt.”

Netizens console lady hearbroken in Class 6

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the lady’s heartbreak story shared by Silent Beads. Read them below:

Kottoh Nero said:

“Eehhhh,you might have something to do with him in his previous life😂 It's kind of a revenge situation planned from the previous life.”

Nana Aba Beduwa wrote:

“People started this love thing early oooo eiiii Class Six paaa? Wow....”

LOVE REIGN said:

“Class 6 diɛɛ naa lie. Ur love hormones were not developed 😃 Mine was in KG2😃😃.”

Akwasi Botchway wrote:

“Class 6! 😂😂You had no reason to be disappointed when he switched to a new girl in SHS because I'm sure you weren't expecting such a level of love to be realistic. Were you expecting loyalty from such a "kindergarten" kind of love? 😂😂.”

Kojo Afedzie said:

“Class six? Even at SSS, we never had those thoughts and feelings.”

Lady narrates heartbreak story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady shared how her past relationship collapsed, having invested a lot of emotions and energy to make it work.

She said her cheating partner showed signs of someone who was playing with her feelings, yet she ignored it and stayed with him.

Social media users who watched the video empathised with her and sent kind words to comfort her in the comment section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh