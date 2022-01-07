Who is Diana Asamoah? Age, husband, songs, latest updates and controversies

Gospel performances attract many people. Despite living in a crooked world, most people respect God and participate in well-organized gospel sessions. Evangelist Diana Asamoah has taken the gospel to the next level through powerful worship sessions, great songs, radio/TV devotions, and organized gospel programs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Diana Asamoah smiling for the camera. Photo: @thedianaasamoah

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah is an award-winning Ghanaian evangelist, gospel singer, philanthropist, producer, and radio presenter. Diana is famous for her spiritual and inspiring songs and lovely voice. In addition, she is known widely for her unique blend of intimate worship, preaching of God’s word, and her energetic way of ushering congregations into the presence of God.

Diana Asamoah's profile summary

Full name: Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah Nickname: Diana

Diana Gender: Female

Female Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Place of birth : Ghana

: Ghana Gender: Female

Female Father: Asante Mampong

Asante Mampong Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Profession: Evangelist, gospel singer, philanthropist, producer, and radio presenter.

Evangelist, gospel singer, philanthropist, producer, and radio presenter. Years active : Mid 90s to present

: Mid 90s to present Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Single

Single School: Ahwene L/A Basic School

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Early life

Although her date of birth is not known, Evangelist Diana Asamoah is in her forties and was born in Ghana. She attended Ahwene L/A Basic School in the Wenchi district of the Bono Region. Later, she went on with high education at Boko, where she would walk for over three miles to and from school every day until she completed form four.

After completing form four, Diana Asamoah went to stay with her dad in Asante Mampong. While with her dad, she became a pupil-teacher for about a year. During this time, she learnt sewing for four and a half years. It was during the sewing craft practice that she found God.

Career

Diana Asamoah performing at night. Photo: @thedianaasamoah

Source: Instagram

After giving her life to Christ, Diana Asamoah became an evangelist. She visited public places to share God’s word with the people there.

Diana Asamoah began her professional musical career in the mid-’90s after meeting Rev. Simmon Yaw Boamah in Kumasi. They released her first album, Wo na Mani Agyina wo. They were later introduced to Mr Anane Frimpong of Frimprince Music Productions, who decided to take her on board to help her grow her career.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah continued with her singing ministry and has released about nine albums. Diana Asamoah's songs albums include Mabo Wo Din, a song she dedicated to Mr John Agyekum Kufour (President of Ghana,2002), Pentecost Gya, which topped the Music Charts for months, Gospel Old Tunes 2, Madanse Die and the latest ones, Pentecost Soree Nwom and Tetelesta; which is leading music charts in her country.

In her career, Diana has made significant achievements. She came up with the idea and organized the first African worship concert in Italy. In 2008, she bagged numerous accolades for her contribution to the gospel community.

In addition, she won awards in Italy and Belgium for being the (Best Gospel artist in Ghana (2006 and 2008). Diana Asamoah was the first artist to launch her album, with High Commissioners and parliamentarians gracing the occasion.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is also noted for a yearly program hosted at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), dubbed Abba Father, featuring top gospel acts. The concert has been staged successfully since 2017.

The show has seen artists and gospel personnel such as Ceccy Twum, Rev Obaapa Christy, Ohemaa Mercy, Yaw Sarpong, Winneba Youth Choir, Evangelist I.K Anning, and a host of upcoming acts. Diana Asamoah's worship songs mix has one of the most influential audiences during the show.

Evangelist Diana was the first gospel artist with much zeal to start her morning devotion on the radio (Hello FM, Angel FM, and Rainbow FM). She also organizes great Prayer Conferences where she invites Christians to pray.

The Evangelist takes the privilege to stand and lead God's children in prayer. She has performed in many countries such as Italy, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Austria, Holland, the USA, and Canada. Besides live performances, Diana’s songs are found on YouTube.

Diana Asamoah’s relationship

Diana Asamoah fixing her earrings. Photo: @thedianaasamoah

Source: Instagram

The evangelist has never been in a relationship with a man. She is not in a hurry to get married as she wants to make her relationship with God stronger. However, in a recent interview, she said that she has not given up on getting a husband despite her age.

Controversy

She has been involved in one controversy with the Ga-Adangbe community due to comments she made about the traditional festival of the Ga people known as Homowo. In a Live Facebook session, Evangelist Diana Asamoah said that the strength of God would make sure the traditional festival would no longer be celebrated in Accra.

The comments were received with anger by the GaDangme Youth Association led by Nii Ayaafio Tetteh. During a press conference on May 4, 2021, they said they had reported the singer’s comments to the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Adotey Otintor II, for action within a week.

However, Diana Asamoah was quick to apologize on her Facebook page. She rendered an apology to all members of the GaDangme community and the entire Ga-Adangbe Traditional Area, revealing that as a Christian, she respects the customs of everyone. Diana pleaded with the Ga Mantse, traditional rulers, queen mothers, and the entire Ga traditional council to forgive her for her comments.

Diana Asamoah's fast facts

Which church does evangelist Diana Asamoah attend? Mostly, Evangelist Diana Asamoah visits different churches for performances. What did Diana Asamoah say about the Ga people? She said that the strength of God would make sure the traditional festival of the Ga people would no longer be celebrated in Accra. What did evangelist Diana Asamoah do? She made Facebook live comments that made the Ga people accuse her. Who is the husband of Diana Asamoah? She is not married, and neither is she in a hurry to get married as she wants to make her relationship with God stronger. What is Diana Asamoah's age? Although her age is not precise, she said she was in her late forties during an interview in 2019. What does Evangelist Diana Asamoah's Onyame Tumfo song mean? It means powerful God.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is one of the committed Ghanaian gospel artists. After knowing God, she started her ministry in public places. Later, she became an icon in the industry and has left significant marks worldwide. Yet, she has not engaged herself in any relationship to show her commitment to God.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Zhang Zhehan age, height, wife, movies and songs, and controversies. Zhang rose from nothing to something due to his impeccable acting skill and performance. However, his recent controversy took a heavy turn on him, causing a loss of fortune, endorsement, TV rights, social media page, and many more.

Source: YEN.com.gh