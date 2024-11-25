The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has begun a tour of the Western Region

Mahama's tour in the Western Region will run from Monday, November 25, to Wednesday, November 27

The former president is expected to pay respects to the traditional leaders and seek their blessings for his campaign

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has begun a tour of the critical swing Western Region.

Mahama will be in the region campaign until Wednesday, November 27. This follows a five-day tour of the Eastern Region.

Mahama is in the Western Region until November 27. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

During his tour of the Western Region, Mahama will visit each constituency to engage directly with voters, aiming to secure their support with just under two weeks remaining until the December 7 election.

Mahama’s outreach is part of his final push to rally support for his presidential bid.

The tour will commence with a courtesy visit to the Western Regional House of Chiefs.

There, he is expected to pay respects to the traditional leaders and seek their blessings for his campaign.

Following his meeting with the chiefs, Mahama will engage with religious leaders across the region to connect with diverse communities and discuss issues of mutual concern.

The tour will then continue with visits to various constituencies, starting with Wassa East, followed by Shama, Essikadu-Ketan, Sekondi, Effia, Kwesimintsim, and Takoradi.

These stops will allow him to interact with residents, listen to their concerns, and outline his vision for the region.

Blogger jailed for spreading fake news

YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra Circuit Court sentenced a blogger to prison for publishing and sharing false information.

Jeffrey Epprim Nyame was found guilty during proceedings recently and was expected to spend 30 days behind bars.

The presiding judge, Isaac Addo, stated that his custodial sentence should warn others not to spread fake news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh