Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a masterclass as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Gharafa 3-1 in their AFC Champions League clash at Al Bayt Stadium, boosting their hopes of progressing from the group stage.

Despite inconsistent Saudi Pro League form, Al-Nassr dominated the Qatar Stars League side, controlling proceedings from the start.

Ronaldo nearly opened the scoring early, with Sergio Rico denying him twice in the first half.

Although Al-Nassr maintained their dominance, they struggled to convert chances, entering halftime without a breakthrough.

The second half began with Ronaldo breaking the deadlock. Sultan Al-Ghannam delivered a pinpoint cross, and the Portuguese star’s towering header put Al-Nassr ahead.

Moments later, Angelo and Otavio combined beautifully, with Angelo’s brilliant footwork doubling the visitors’ lead.

Ronaldo grabs a brace

Ronaldo then showcased his class once more, capitalising on a pass from Angelo. A clever dummy left the defender stranded, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner calmly slotted the ball past Rico, securing a commanding 3-0 lead.

Al-Gharafa responded with more urgency as Al-Nassr eased off. A triple substitution, including Ronaldo’s exit for Wesley, gave the hosts some momentum.

Former Real Madrid forward Joselu pulled one back, pouncing on a rebound off Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento.

However, their comeback hopes were dashed when Seydou Sano received a red card, leaving Al-Gharafa vulnerable.

Al-Nassr’s win propels them to second in the group, keeping their knockout stage aspirations alive.

Ronaldo’s brilliance remains a beacon for the Saudi side as they aim to translate this form into consistent success.

Ronaldo opens up about playing with son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the prospect of playing alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., in professional football.

The topic arose during an interview with American YouTube sensation Mr Beast, who drew a comparison to NBA star LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has achieved the rare feat of sharing the court with his son, Bronny, this season.

