US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Herty Corgie emerged with two awards at the just ended Ghana Music Awards USA.

Corgie took home the US-based Gospel Artiste and Female Vocalist awards at the ceremony held in New Jersey on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The award has established Herty Corgie as one of the great forces to reckon with in the gospel industry in the diaspora and here in Ghana.

Herty Corgie won two awards at the Ghana Music Awards USA Photo source: @herty_corgie

Source: Instagram

In a chit-chat with YEN.com.gh, she dedicated the award to God Almighty, her Family, her pastor Reverend Agormedoh and his, wife radio And TV personalities, bloggers, and to everyone who has supported her in her ministry.

“This is a stepping stone to greater heights in my ministry, and I’m super grateful to God Almighty and everyone that has been part of my ministry," she stated.

The night saw an amazing praise ministration which got lots of the patrons on their feet dancing to the glory of God.

Check out her performance below:

Hertie Corgie's overflow concert

The award for Hertie Corgie comes just two months after sheheld the 2021 edition of her Overflow Concert in the United States.

The concert held in Maryland saw Empress Gifty, Becky Nyamane, Pastor Esinu, and others joining Corgie to bless the audience with fine performances.

The ministrations got many people getting on their feet to dance and also giving testimonies thereafter.

