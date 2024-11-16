Former African champions, Ghana, will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament after a 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda on Friday

The Black Stars will host Niger in the final game of the qualifiers on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged that Ghana’s display against Angola in their penultimate 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier was far from satisfactory.

The Black Stars managed only a 1-1 draw at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda, a result that ended their hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

The four-time African champions needed a win to keep their chances alive heading into the final round of qualifiers, but the draw sealed their fate.

Reflecting on the game, Addo admitted his side struggled under pressure and failed to rise to the occasion.

“They didn’t have anything to lose today, you could see. They could play freely, while we were a little bit more under pressure,” Addo said post-match via Ghanasoccernet.

“They pressed us very well, held us down in our half, and it was difficult for us today. But we were missing our intensity, and I think it was not good enough from our side.”

The Black Stars had to secure back-to-back wins against Angola and Niger to stand any chance of progressing, especially after Nigeria’s shock 4-0 thrashing of Sudan.

However, with qualification now out of reach, their final game against Niger in Accra holds no competitive significance.

This marks a historic low for Ghana, as they fail to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 21 years.

