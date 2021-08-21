Afia Schwar is leaving no stone unturned in celebrating the birthday of her twin sons

A video posted on Instagram shows a surprise birthday party for the young men in a magnificent bus

It shows Schwar dancing, and then focusing her attention on the birthday boys, James and John

Before the surprise birthday party, she posted photos of her children on Instagram, celebrated them and shared a special prayer for their future

A video has emerged online of a surprise birthday party organised by Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known as Afia Schwarzenegger for her twin sons.

The video posted on Instagram shows Afia walking into and dancing in a luxurious bus, and then talking to her sons James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling.

Afia Schwar organizes party in the bus birthday surprise for her twin sons; video drops. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The twins are celebrating their birthday today, August 21, 2021. Earlier, Afia shared photos of her sons on Instagram with captions thanking God for how far he's brought them.

It is unknown where the vehicle is located at the time of this report, and if it moved around as part of the celebrations.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below.

Before the birthday surprise, Afia celebrated her sons who are currently students of tertiary institutions in the country and showed off their fashion sense.

Afia Schwar said the 'mother's prayer' for her sons and charged them to do exploits in life and in their chosen academic paths. One of the photos shows her sons wearing grey-coloured hoodies from what is believed to be their fashion brand.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afia Schwarzenegger has once again spilled secrets she claimed she shared with Ayisha Modi about Obofour, his wife, and Moesha.

According to Afia, Ayisha confided in her that Obofour’s wife, Bofowaa, complained to her that her husband the pastor always shivered when he sees Moesha’s big backside.

Afia said Ayisha told her that one day, Obofour and his wife both travelled on the same flight to America with Moesha, and when Moesha stood up, Obofour’s attention went to her backside and he started shaking.

Source: Yen.com.gh