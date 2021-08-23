Afia Schwarzenegger has surprised fans with a family photo she shared online

It is the first time she is flaunting her younger sisters and fans can't keep calm

Some have said the sisters are more beautiful and look bigger than Afia

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has shared a family photo with her two younger sisters and fans can’t keep calm.

She was in the photo with her father, the two sisters, and two males believed to be her brothers.

Afia indicated in the caption that the two women are her younger sisters.

Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This seems to be the first time Afia has shown her sisters to the world.

Many people have commented on the photo with some saying that the sisters are more beautiful than she is.

Others observed that they even look older than Afia in terms of body size as they look bigger compared to her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

wonderagbale: “There beautiful than you.”

lucykondo6763: “@queenafiaschwarzenegger you cheated the guys ooh you resemble your father most. With this body size consider defeat and say you're the last born.”

anastasia_mintah: “Lovely.”

dope.richie: “Nice family.”

official_boygod: “Family.”

esikafo_hemaa_melody: “like me and my elderly sisters they look younger than me.”

purity2277: “Lovely.”

hajia_kasoa: “My regards to daddy.”

pink_lips_ghana: “Lovely.”

miss_franca211: “Wooow lovely.”

danielagonartey: “Nice.”

nkeboareelizabeth: “Nice family.”

nuyorkperez: “You resemble daddy.”

pecas_collections_: "Beautiful Family."

niishikaquaye: "You got Wonderful family!! Greetings to my boss there. #kokonsa."

Source: Yen.com.gh