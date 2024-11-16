Maali, the newest baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, melted many hearts when she shared a beautiful video and several photos from her plush baby shower

In sharing the memorable moments on her Instagram page, she talked about how she felt loved by her friends and family

Many people congratulated her, while others gushed over the beautiful decor and how well she celebrated her baby shower

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Maali, the newest baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, shared a video and pictures from her plush baby shower after giving birth to a baby girl.

Maali shares a video and photos from her plush baby shower. Image Credit: @maali_maali_j

Source: Instagram

Maali's baby shower

Maali shared a video on her Instagram page about her plush baby shower and gender reveal. She celebrated the special moment with close friends and family.

Guests dress in either blue or pink, signifying their prediction of the gender of Maali's yet-to-be-born baby at the time.

Various activities took place at the event, including Shatta Wale's Range Rover gift to her, her friends gifting her various items, and painting, among others.

When it was time for the gender reveal, heavily pregnant Maali popped the party popper, which splashed blue elements. She was disappointed, and her friends felt sad. They later told her she was having a baby girl when they brought out a pink cake.

"A beautiful day filled with love and blessings as we await our little miracle! 💕✨ #babyshower," she wrote in the video's caption.

She shared beautiful pictures from her baby shower and, in the caption, spoke about how loved she was at it.

"So much love in one room❤️ #babyshower."

Maali's Range Rover gift and baby shower.

Reactions to the videos

Many people congratulated Maali upon welcoming her first child with Shatta Wale. Others also talked about the beautiful baby shower her friends threw for her and the lovely gifts they presented.

The heartwarming messages from social media users are below:

cynthia.lovia said:

"Awww this is beautiful, see me smiling here🔥❤️"

_hrh.mercedes said:

"Is the face for me 😂😂😂😂after the color blue💙💙💙👏👏👏😍😍😍Baby J❤️."

uncle_quartey said:

"RICHEST musician in Ghana wife be that ❤️❤️🔥🔥"

maxup44 said:

"😍😍 Congratulations to you dear! You’re the best ✨🥂"

mr_blankson14 said:

"Rich Man Wife 😍❤️"

ahye.obi said:

"We dey do tins we understand....🔥"

ohemaa_graclyn said:

"Beautiful congratulations 🎈🍾🎉 Queen"

Below are more photos from the baby shower.

Tima Kumkum's pregnancy photo shoot

YEN.com.gh reported that TV and radio host Tima Kumkum shared a behind-the-scenes video from her pregnancy photo shoot.

She thanked Ghanaians for the outpour of love shown towards her and her family. Many people congratulated her, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked.

Source: YEN.com.gh