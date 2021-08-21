Afia Schwar has taken to social media to flood her page with photos of her twin sons

The young men who are celebrating their birthday today have received their mum's blessing and wishes

Afia Schwar is noted for flaunting her kids online and celebrating all their milestones and achievements

Outspoken Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger has celebrated her twin sons on the occasion of their birthday today, August 21, 2021.

In a series of Instagram posts where she shared photos and captions, Afia Schwar could not thank God enough for bringing her sons James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling thus far.

She celebrated the young men who are currently at the tertiary level in top academic institutions in the country and showed off their fashion sense.

Afia Schwar drops cute photos of her twin sons as they turn 20 today; fans gush over them. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwar said the 'mother's prayer' for her sons and charged them to do exploits in life and in their chosen academic paths.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Afer posting a photo of her sons wearing grey-coloured hoodies from their fashion brand, Afia Schwar captioned it:

"I will forever be grateful to God for blessing me with such a wonderful children like you. Happy 20th birthday, sons. I’m so proud of the young men that you have transformed into. I pray that your life as an adult brings you immense happiness and prosperity. Happy blessed birthday my kings. @heerdegen_ @irvin_jnr #JIGH20 #Twenty4twenty 21-08-21"

Many fans and followers of the TV personality took to the comment section to react to the birthday photos and also wished her sons well on their big day.

Speaking about birthdays, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Clara Benson Amoateng, famed as Maame Serwaa, turned 21 years on August 19, 2021, and took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

In a birthday post on her official Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a building wearing an all-black outfit.

In the photo, Maame Serwaa was seen wearing what looked like a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and complimented the outfit with knee-length boots.

Source: Yen.com.gh