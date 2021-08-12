Instagram has revealed how much celebrities in many parts of the world earn on the platform as influencers

Singer Davido is said to earn the highest per sponsored post in Nigeria as he ranks 53 on the list

Actress Mercy Aigbe was spotted on number 92 on the list as she earns the sum of GHc362,500 per sponsored post

Asides from being the son of a billionaire, Davido also works very hard to make his own money and the father of three makes plenty of it.

According to Instagram, he is the highest-paid influencer from Nigeria on the platform. The photo-sharing platform recently released a list called 2021 Instagram Richlist.

The list shows how much influencers from various parts of the world are earning per post.

Davido earns more than Wizkid as an influencer on Instagram. Photos: @davido, @wizkid

The father of three who has over 20m followers is said to earn $128,300 per sponsored post on Instagram. Davido comes after Egyptian footballer Mohammed Salah, making him the second-highest-paid influencer in Africa.

The Assurance crooner also comes before his colleague Wizkid who earns $77k per post. Wizkid comes last on the list of influencers in Africa.

Other Nigerian celebrities on the list are Yemi Alade who comes directly after Davido with an estimated $88,100; actress Funke Akindele Bello followed Alade on the list as she makes $83,600. Tiwa Savage came immediately after Bello but ranks higher than Wizkid with $78,600.

Actresses Mercy Johnson and Mercy Aigbe make about $65,300 and $61,500 and ranked number 90 and 92 respectively.

Davido's cousin gives a special shout out to God

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that B-Red shared a video of himself appreciating God for his position in life and all that he enjoys.

This was followed by B-Red pointing out how his life has been filled with ‘sweetness’ and how he doesn’t want God to take it away any time soon.

Reacting to B-Red's post via his own Instastory, Davido reposted the clip with a caption that said B-red's prayer was his mood.

