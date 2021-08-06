The Ghanaian-American sounds proud of the progress so far

He shared that the school is why he comes to Ghana a lot in the past few months

Ghanaians have congratulated him on the work done so far

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has shared a video of the progress of the school he is building in Ghana.

A video posted on Instagram shows a scan of the building that will provide education for young people who live in the community where the comedian comes from.

Michael Blackson; Comedian praised after showing the progress of school he is building in Ghana. Photo source: @famebugs, @michaelblackson

Blackson is heard saying in the video that he comes to Ghana often to check on the progress of the building.

“The main reason I’m in Ghana every other month is to make sure this project is done in time so these little children will have a place to learn," Blackson said

He also sought suggestions on what he should name the school.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the praises showered on Blackson after the video was shared

Meanwhile, early this month, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blankson has bought a house located at Trasacco Valley in the East Legon area.

Impressed with the deal he got, the actor took to social media to share a video of the house and recommended his realtor to others.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Blackson's Instagram page shows the house to be an all-white building with black trims (windows and glazing).

The two-storey building boasts a beautiful swimming pool and beautiful interior as shown in the short video.

Who is Michael Blackson?

He was born in Ghana on November 28, 1972, to a Ghanaian father Kwaku-Nsia Adom Bediako. His family moved from Ghana to Liberia and relocated to the United States when he was about 13 years old.

Blackson began his comedy career as a teenager in 1989 but gained more prominence in the mid-2000s with the release of his comedy sketch CD titled Modasucka: Welcome to America.

More recently, he was featured in the Coming 2 America sequel.

