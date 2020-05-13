KNUST admission for 2022/2023: forms, deadline, requirements, portal

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is a renowned higher learning institution established in 1951. Over the years, it has been at the forefront of undertaking research, offering quality teaching, training entrepreneurs, and disseminating knowledge to learners. The KNUST admission process is straightforward for students who want to join a premier university.

KNUST only admits prospective students on merit. The institution has undertaken many steps to accept the most qualified candidates throughout its years of offering quality education in Science and Technology. As a result, this has made the KNUST admission process competitive for those who want to join the university.

KNUST admission requirements

KNUST is one of the best colleges that advance knowledge in science and technology in the country. It is also among the leading universities that have maintained its position in research and innovation. You must fulfil a specific KNUST admission requirement to join the university. Here are the requirements for various applicants to get started:

WASSCE/SSSCE

If you are applying for admission to an undergraduate programme at KNUST, you must have credits in three core subjects. These include Integrated Science, Mathematics, and English Language. The core subjects are compulsory for all courses of study at the institution.

Besides, you must also have credits in three elective subjects or their equivalent to the relevant programme you want to choose. The aggregate score must be 24 or higher.

GBCE (General Business Certificate Examination)

As an applicant, you must have passed three prerequisite subjects to join the university. These subjects must include the English Language and three elective subjects, including Business Mathematics.

‘O’LEVELS/MATURE and GCE/IGCSE (CAMBRIDGE)

If you are an applicant under this category, your GCE/IGCE O' Level must have five credits and include Mathematics and English Language. Also, you must have passed three or more subjects at the Advanced Level as a mature applicant.

The institution's entry requirements and guidelines for students that want to select a degree programme vary depending on the course they want to take. In other words, you can join the university even if you have a diploma. But that diploma must come from an accredited learning institution, and you must pass an interview and a written examination.

How to apply for KNUST

Before you apply to join KNUST, you must meet the university's minimum entry requirements. If you satisfy those prerequisites, follow the steps below to start your application:

Buy an e-voucher at the Ghana Post Company Limited, any GCB, Cal bank, Zenith bank, or on the shortcode provided. The application e-voucher costs GH₵ 220.00. However, international students are expected to pay $150 for the same voucher. The e-voucher is essential because it contains your application ID or login ID and a PIN. You will use the information to complete your application online through the KNUST admission portal. Once you have the login credentials, go to the institution's online admissions website and start your application. After completing your application, you must print two copies of the application form you filled out online. The portal will also show you the relevant documents you must have, including photocopies of your academic transcripts and certificates, which you should submit to the Deputy Registrar of Academic Affairs, KNUST, Kumasi.

Note that the best way of presenting your documents by post is any of FEDEX, UPS, DHL, or EMS.

How to check KNUST admission status

If you want to check your KNUST admission status, follow the steps below:

Visit the KNUST admissions portal; Log in with your credentials. These include the Login ID and PIN on your e-voucher; If you have lost your PIN, you can request a new one. But you must have your Applicant ID to proceed; After logging in, you can check your admission status by filtering your search based on your chosen academic programme; You can also enter your surname in the search box provided on the portal.

Your applicant ID, full name, and the programme you chose will appear on the portal if you are successful. But you must wait until the release of the official KNUST admission list.

After the institution publishes the admission list, a selected candidate must be available for a medical examination. New students will have to undergo a chest x-ray examination at the university's hospital at their cost, which you should pay to proceed with the application.

Application procedure for international students

Applying for a course is different for foreign applicants, unlike Ghanaians. For international students, before they can complete their application to join the institution, they must meet the following requirements:

An international applicant must have their examination results when applying for a programme at KNUST;

An applicant will only complete their application after passing an interview and a written examination.

Once they meet the above requirements, they can start their application by:

Generating an e-voucher from the KNUST website;

Following the instructions provided on the page on how to apply.

The KNUST admission forms for international students are available online. After logging in using the generated login ID and PIN, they will find them. But then, they have to print the information and pay an application processing fee of GH₵ 150.00.

Fees payable

The fees for undergraduate students joining the institution vary depending on their academic programme. Here is a breakdown of costs for some specific programmes for the 2021/2022 academic year. The amounts are in Ghana cedis and a total of what includes the residential fees and total academic fees for freshers:

Humanities and Social Sciences - 1,413.93

Sciences - between 1,651.97 and 1,861.97

Engineering - 2,040.47

Applied Sciences - between 1,050.00 and 1,861.97

Bachelor of Education (Science, ICT, and Maths) - 1,861.97

Veterinary Medicine - 2,070.67

Human Biology (including Medicine and Dental Surgery) - 2,070.67

The fee structure for other students can be found on the website. However, the 2022/2023 academic fee structure is not out yet. Importantly, all fees are payable at the designated bank accounts. Scholarships are available for needy but brilliant KNUST students.

KNUST location and contact information

To contact KNUST, use the following information:

Telephone: +233 3220 60021 or +233 5000 99299

+233 3220 60021 or +233 5000 99299 Email: admissions@knust.edu.gh or uro@knust.edu.gh

admissions@knust.edu.gh or uro@knust.edu.gh Fax: 03220-60444

03220-60444 Website: knust.edu.gh

You can also visit the institution at its physical location on Accra Road, Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

Is KNUST admission form 2022/2023 out?

Yes, it is out. The KNUST admission process begins on 11th April 2022, while the admission deadline is on 31st October 2022.

Is KNUST admission closed? No, it is not.

What is the cut-off point for KNUST?

Only students who have met all standards of requirements put in place by the institution's admission boards will be admitted. These requirements include meeting up with or exceeding a cut-off mark as predetermined by the boards of the different faculties.

When will the KNUST admission list be out?

This can only be processed after the deadline for registration on 31st October 2022.

The KNUST admission process is straightforward. However, a student must meet the set requirements before applying for any programme. You can complete your application online after purchasing or generating an e-voucher. KNUST charges an application fee for both national and international students applying for any program at the university.

