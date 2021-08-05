Singer Davido doesn’t take a back seat when it comes to going all out for members of his DMW team

Just recently, the music star took the entire 30 BG crew on a shopping spree where they all got designer sneakers for themselves

A video from the shopping surfaced on social media with many fans heaping praise on the singer for his generosity

Nigerian singer Davido doesn’t joke with members of his Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) crew as he always puts in the extra effort to make them happy.

Some days ago, the DMW boss stormed a sneakers shop in Los Angeles alongside his crew members and he made sure to treat everyone to a nice pair of designer sneakers.

Davido pampers 30BG crew members.

The singer was spotted alongside his manager Asa, official hypeman Special Spesh, his cousin among other members of the crew.

LA-based content creator, Coolkicksla, was also available to document the shopping session on camera.

Fans heap praises on Davido

Davido's fans on social media hailed him for pampering his teammates and being a cool boss to them.

Read some comments sighted below:

amakaaruogu said:

"How do I join the 30BG geng?"

bimpeeky said:

"David omo ologo, i just love him, especially how he takes his crew shopping."

williamp153 said:

"Only one baddest."

ossylala said:

"That's what's up man. Ride on man Ride on."

king_selflex said:

"If you hating on this guy that means your problem na grade A."

Davido sighted doing chores in funny video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Assurance crooner got Nigerians talking after he reposted a video on his Instagram story.

The video was recorded by his hypeman Specialspesh as his voice was heard in the background discussing with the singer.

Davido was spotted with a grill cleaner tool as he worked hard at ensuring that the grilling machine is clean.

