Ringing in right ear meaning: Is the strange sound a spiritual sign?

The human body is complex and can sometimes do things that cannot be explained. It is amazing how a small organ such as the ear plays a significant role in helping in body balance. Ringing in the ears is one of the things people find strange because it is challenging to know the cause. Ringing in the right ear meaning has been attributed to medical and spiritual causes.

The ear is a susceptible organ and can react to an infection or injury, causing discomfort, including extreme pain and an irritating ringing sensation. Naturally, very spiritual people will take this as a sign of something mystical happening to the body. Others will seek answers from science, and as such, they schedule a visit to the doctor to have the ear examined.

What does it mean when your ears ring?

Do your ears ring when someone is thinking about you? Probably not because there must be someone somewhere thinking at every time. This would mean that your ears will therefore be ringing constantly without stopping.

Scientifically, ringing of the ears is attributed to a condition referred to as tinnitus which usually starts in the inner ear. It is present in many different forms, such as sounds related to ringing, buzzing, hissing, clicking, whooshing or even the ocean.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the medical term for ringing in the ears. It is a ringing, swishing, or any other noise in the ears or head when no external sound is present. The condition can be due to several causes, including ear infections, Meniere syndrome (the combination of tinnitus and deafness), fluid in the ears, medications like aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), ear trauma caused by noise, and ageing.

Causes of tinnitus

Tinnitus can be caused by numerous causes, as outlined below:

Damage to the microscopic endings of the hearing nerve in the inner ear. This can also happen due to advanced age.

Fluid, infection or even disease of the middle ear bones or tympanic membrane (eardrum).

Meniere’s syndrome

Loud noise exposure such as that from firearms or loud concerts.

Medications

Sometimes tinnitus can signify a serious medical problem such as an acoustic nerve tumour or brain aneurysm.

Evaluation of tinnitus

During the diagnosis of tinnitus, a medical practitioner conducts a physical examination and investigates the medical history by asking whether the tinnitus has been constant, intermittent or pulsating. The doctor also investigates whether tinnitus is associated with hearing loss or the loss of balance, also referred to as vertigo/vestibular balance disorders.

The doctor will then order a hearing test (audiogram), especially if the cause of the tinnitus is unexplained. Some of the other tests that may be conducted include an Auditory Brain Stem Response (ABR), Computer Tomography Scan (CT scan), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI scan), or a computerized test of the hearing nerves and brain pathways.

Tinnitus treatment

The form of treatment prescribed will be dependent on the underlying cause and can be medications or home remedies. In most cases, tinnitus will disappear without medication, but medical intervention is practised when it persists.

Since there is no clear solution for tinnitus in most individuals, the medications usually treat the psychological effects of anxiety or depression that tend to accompany tinnitus. Selectively serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants like paroxetine and sertraline, or benzodiazepine-like alprazolam may be prescribed for such a case.

Relief remedies for tinnitus

Several home remedies can bring relief to people suffering from tinnitus. These remedies include:

Quitting smoking

Successful cognitive and behavioural therapies include masking, retraining, and behavioural therapy.

Reduction or avoidance of caffeine and salt

Zinc supplementation

Melatonin

Prevention of tinnitus

Tinnitus can be prevented in most cases by avoiding damage to hearing. Some of the ways that are effective in preventing ringing of the ears include:

Avoiding cotton swabs: People are discouraged from using cotton swabs to clean the inside of their ears. Pushing the swab into the ear can impact the wax in the ear canal against the eardrum hence causing tinnitus.

Using protective gear in noisy places: those working in noisy environments should protect their hearing by wearing earplugs or earmuffs.

Watch alcohol, caffeine and nicotine: if you can't avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks, you should use them in moderation. Also, don't smoke because the nicotine in tobacco reduces blood flow to the structures of the ear.

Exercise caution when using headphones: The volume of music headphones should always be maintained at a reasonable level that won’t cause the ears harm.

Watching your weight: Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial because excess weight causes high blood pressure. Increased blood pressure will cause sensitivity to noise and tinnitus.

What does ringing in the ears mean spiritually?

Right ear ringing specifically has been said to have a spiritual meaning. This is based on the notion that it may be impossible to communicate not only with others but also with spiritual beings without the ear. Many things make ringing in the ears spiritual, and they include:

A significant blessing is on the way

A sudden ringing in the ear could indicate that you are about to be blessed abundantly. To prepare you for the blessing, the spirits make your ears ring so that you may heed attention to what is about to come and get ready. The gift is usually spiritual such as being blessed with a child after years of trying.

Someone is talking about you

Some people believe that when your ear is ringing, it signifies that a person is gossiping about you somewhere. Usually, such people do not have good intentions towards you, and because of that, the spirits take it upon themselves to warn you of the impending betrayal and thus the ringing of the ears. Those who hear the ringing are warned to be more careful about people they trust with sensitive information.

You need to dedicate more time towards working on your spirituality

The ringing of the ears is a wake-up call from spirits that you have strayed in your spiritual journey. The spirits use the discomfort to remind you of the need to invest more time to meditate and pray to become stronger spiritually. It is a sign that they won't let you stray too far.

A reminder from the spirits that you are not alone

Maybe you have been through a lot of hardships, and you are about to give up on life. The high-pitched ringing in ears could be a sign that the spirits are watching over you. They want you not to get discouraged because they bless you in their own time. They want you to know that they are with you; hence, the discomfort in the ears should be taken as spiritual comfort.

As seen, the ringing in the right ear meaning can be medical or spiritual. Spiritual because people believe that spirits cause unexplained events. Either way, tinnitus is a warning that you need to care for your health. Like any other organ, ears must be protected from damage, and a ringing is just an indication that something is wrong.

