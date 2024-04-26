A video of a young man displaying tremendous fear when a snake keeper carefully placed a serpent around his neck has emerged

The clip, posted on Facebook, depicts the visible stress in the man's eyes and his terrifying experience

Netizens shared their thoughts and emotions over the footage released by social media user Caleb Yeslord

A young man exhibited massive fear when a snake keeper placed a serpent around his neck in a video that sparked reactions on social media.

The footage captured the intense fear of the young man as the snake slowly moved around his neck.

Man in fear over massive snake around his neck, video trends. Photo credit: Flashpop/Caleb Yeslord.

Source: Getty Images

The clip spotted by YEN.com.gh showcased the nerve-wracking encounter between the young man and the serpent handler. At one point, the young man asked the snake keeper to ''come and remove it [the snake].''

Sharing the video of the moment on his Facebook page, social media user :

Why do men fear snakes compared to women,” the caption of the footage read.

Netizens who watched the clip noticed the distress and tension in the young man's eyes due to the snake around his neck.

Watch the video below:

The video garnered reactions on social media, where many shared their opinion.

Cedi Rap cackled over the clip.

Hahahaha.

Caleb Yeslord replied:

Cedi Rap have you checked your BP?

Ascona John Sarkodie said:

Mind you, a WOMAN communicated with a snake, and it showed her what to do in the garden of Eden, so how do you expect a ‘WOMAN’ to fear a snake?

Emepha Kusi commented:

When we were having a conversation in the garden. You were not there.

Prince Mickeyone said:

Not me never.

Video of massive snakes in ceiling goes viral

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that an incredible video of the terrifying moment animal control officers remove gigantic snakes hidden in a house’s ceiling has caused a massive stir online.

The short clip begins with one of the snake control personnel pulling one of the serpents down by its tail. Another officer shattered the ceiling while the person removed the snake from its hiding place, partially causing all the serpents to fall from the top.

More than two million people had watched the clip, which received over 2,195 retweets, 590 quote tweets, and 17.9,000 likes at the time of this publication.

