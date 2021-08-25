Three Barcelona players have accepted a salary reduction to help support La Blaugrana's financial struggles

Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Robert will reportedly take a 25 per cent pay cut in the yearly income at the club

Barcelona started their campaign without Lionel Messi following4-2 win over Real Sociedad and a draw with Athletic Bilbao

Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto have accepted to receive pay cuts to help Barcelona cushion their financial crisis reports claim, The Sun.

The Camp Nou outfit have had discussions with the trio and an agreement has been reached for their respective wages to be slashed,

Spanish news media outlet Marca claim team captain Busquets will take a 25 per cent wage cut on his £13.4million yearly salary and surrender one of his contract clauses.

Assistant captain Sergi Roberto will also accept the same percentage in his £8.8m salary as he looks to extend his deal with La Blaugrana.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Alba, Busquets and Roberto reportedly accepted a 25% pay cut to help Barcelona cushion their fianancies. Photo by Xavier Bonilla

Source: UGC

Right wing-back Alba will also take a 25 per cent hit to his £7.8m yearly salary and would reportedly defer part of his wages until 2024.

Alba's opinion

Alba had previously said he was willing to receive a salary reduction to stay at the club until he retires.

"When the club talks with me, I am willing. I’m from here, spending my whole life in Barcelona. That my commitment is questioned hurts me a lot.

"The lies annoy me, they tire me. I can put up with a lot, but I suffer for my family and the things they have to hear."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristian Romero has revealed that Lionel Messi had made all the necessary arrangements for him to join Barcelona this summer before things got twisted, Goal.

The Argentine international played alongside the Albiceleste captain on the route to winning the Copa America title in the summer.

However, as things did not work out for Messi to sign a new deal at Camp Nou, the 23-year-old switched to joining g Premier League side Tottenham for a fee reported to £42million from Serie A side Atalanta.

YEN.com.gh also reported that six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has having amassed staggering wealth to the tune of $600 million (about GHS 3.6 billion).

Sports Skeeda reports that the richest football player on the plant remains Faiq Bolkian who boasts of a staggering $20 billion to emerge number one.

Bolkiah is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family who plays as a midfielder for Portuguese club Marítimo.

Source: Yen