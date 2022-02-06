Who is Huening Kai? Age, ethnicity, height, parents, career, latest updates

In 1992, one of the first K-pop groups, Seo Taiji and Boys, formed, ushering in a more modern incarnation of the genre. As a result, many new bands have emerged ever since. One such band is Tomorrow X Together (TXT), formed in 2019. Learn everything about one of its members, Huening Kai, who joined the band in 2019.

Who is Huening Kai? He is the third member of the boy band TXT, which Big Hit Entertainment manages. He is undoubtedly talented and possesses natural singing prowess.

Profile summary

Full name: Kai Kamal Huening

Kai Kamal Huening Nickname: TXT Huening Kai

TXT Huening Kai Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 August 2002

14 August 2002 Age: 19 years (as of 2022)

19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Current residence: South Korea

South Korea Nationality: American-South Korean

American-South Korean Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'

6' Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 147

147 Weight in kilograms: 67

67 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Jung Yeonju

Jung Yeonju Father: Nabil David

Nabil David Siblings: Two (Lea, Bahiyyih)

Two (Lea, Bahiyyih) Relationship status: Single

Single School: Youngmun Middle School, Lila Art High School

Youngmun Middle School, Lila Art High School College: Hanlim Art School

Hanlim Art School Profession: Singer, songwriter

What is Huening Kai's real name?

The singer was born Kai Kamal Huening in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States, on 14 August 2002. Nabil David Huening, a Chinese-based Brazilian-American singer and TV personality, and Jung Yeonju are Huening Kai's parents.

His older sister, Lea, was a member of the girl band VIVA, and his younger sister, Bahiyyih, is currently a competitor on the reality show Girls Planet 999.

Kai graduated from Youngmun Middle School before transferring to Lila Art High School. He subsequently went to Hanlim Art School, where he received his diploma in February 2021.

What is Huening Kai's age?

The star is 19 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Leo. So, when is Huening Kai's birthday? It is on 14 August annually.

Is Huening Kai Korean?

The star is half-Korean from his mother's side and half-American from his dad's side. Huening Kai's dad is of German descent, but his ancestors came to America in 1856. Kai's father was born in Brazil but moved to the United States, whereas his mother was born and raised in Korea.

Who are Huening Kai's parents?

The star's parents are Nabil David Huening and Jung Yeonju. According to Kpopmag, Kai's father, Nabil David, was well-known in China before meeting and marrying Jung Yeonju.

Who is Huening Kai's sister?

The singer has two sisters. Lea is the eldest and was a member of the girl group VIVA. Bahiyyih is the youngest child and is a contestant on the survival show Girls Planet 999.

Can Huening Kai speak English?

Yes. According to Fandom, the star can speak 6 languages. They include English, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, German, and Portuguese.

Career

Huening Kai was announced as the third member of Big Hit Entertainment's newest boy band TXT on January 15, 2019. On March 4, the same year, he made his official debut with the group with their debut mini-album, The Dream Chapter: Star.

Huening Kai is a well-known figure in the Korean entertainment industry. So far, his music career has been a success, and he continues to gain new followers every day. So, if you like K-Pop or want to branch out into different genres, give TXT's music a try and see if it's for you.

