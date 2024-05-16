A heavily pregnant fan from Daddy Lumba's recent concert in London who went viral has delivered a bouncing baby boy

The new mother has decided to name the baby after her favourite musician and Ghanaian highlife legend

Her decision has caught the attention of Daddy Lumba, who hailed and promised her a visit

Ghanaian music veteran Charles Kojo Fosu, known as Daddy Lumba, performed at the Lighthouse Theatre in London, where a heavily pregnant woman joined him on stage.

A video of the heavily pregnant fan cheerfully spraying cash on the legend went viral, earning fans' admiration.

The lady, Natasha Adwoa, who delivered a bouncing baby boy 24 hours after the show, has decided to name the child after the legend.

Daddy Lumba congratulates Natasha

According to Natasha, she was nine and a half months pregnant when she attended Daddy Lumba's concert.

The mother of five, who is a pediatric nurse in the UK, shared an inspiring video documenting her moments at the show, which has captivated many fans.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba extends his heartfelt gratitude to Natasha, congratulating her after a safe delivery.

The Ghanaian legend expressed his intentions to visit the new mother and her baby, who will be the newest member of Lumba's global fan army.

Fans hail Natasha Adwoa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their admiration for Natasha Adwoa.

frompamwithlove said:

Congratulations guys!!!! We’re already calling him baby lumba

sariejehu wrote:

Congratulations! Yes call him. Charles or at least his middle name ❤️

lorrainehwright noted:

Congrats ! Make sure middle name is Sika Asem !

Whitn’y remarked:

omg 24 hours, you are an absolute superwoman! huge congratulations ✨

Hairbyempresskissi noted:

I give you the upmost respect because the energy u had that day was amazing ❤️I’m out of breath at 29 weeks

Shatta Wale extols Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had given an inspiring speech at Daddy Lumba's London concert on behalf of all his colleagues including Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

In the speech, Shatta Wale thanked Daddy Lumba for his impact on Ghanaian music. Ten years ago, Shatta Wale named Daddy Lumba his mentor in an online post.

