A 99-year-old fan inside the Manhyi Palace Museum, which still functions today in 2024, has sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media

In an exclusive video on TV3's The Afternoon Show, host Cookie Tee tested the fan by turning on the switch, and it moved; however, it made a lot of noise

Many people applauded the Asantes for preserving history

A video showing a functioning fan inside one of the rooms at the Manhyia Palace Museum, dated 1925, has gone viral on social media.

Fan from 1925 at the Manhyia Palace Museum. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

99- year-old fan inside the Manhyia Palace

In an exclusive video from TV3's The Afternoon Show, the host of the show, Cookie Tee, toured the Manhyia Palace Museum.

One video from the show that has caused a stir on social media is the old silver-coated fan that hangs graciously on the wooden ceiling inside the Manhyia Palace Museum.

According to a tour guide, the fan was installed in 1925 and still functions today, in 2024. Cookie Tee tested the fan and was shown how to turn it on by moving the switch to the right.

The moment she turned the switch, the fan started to turn. However, it made loud noises, which, according to Cookie Tee, was pardonable because it is 99 years old.

Below is a video of Cookie Tee testing the old fan at the Manhyia Palace Museum.

Reactions to the video of Cookie Tee testing the fan at the Manhyia Palace Museum

Many people applauded the officials of the Manhyia Palace Museum for maintaining the place well. Others also stated that the fan had been cleaned and properly serviced to ensure longevity.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians to the video:

anada_candyy said:

It has been serviced and cleaned pls rest

mcphyrichie_polo said:

The reason why is still working till now is the British made it

__xiao_dan said:

Don't tell me that television can talk

is_bill_ said:

You can clearly see that the fun has been serviced and cleaned. It’s nice tho

mclarenjaden said:

My ceiling fan I bought two years makes much more noise than these nah 1925 how can you tell me this story

manh_uel said:

Ah but these people told me that It was an abomination to record when I visited. How come this is recorded and posted

kwaku_pencil said:

The last time i was at the meseum i was told it was the first tv in Ghana..what channel was my King watching or vhs?

make_more_moves_ said:

It’s a lie …. See how the fan still make fresh

