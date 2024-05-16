Abdul Fatawu Issahku has visit Haruna Iddrisu, his former club bankroller

This was for Fatawu to express his gratitude to the Member of Parliament for his support and guidance in his career

Abdul Fatawu is in Ghana for a short holiday after helping Leicester City gain promotion to the English Premier League

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Leicester City's winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has paid a courtesy call on Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Haruna Iddrisu upon his return to Ghana after a successful spell in the English Championship.

The visit offered Abdul Fatawu the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the MP for the instrumental role he played in his fledging football career.

Leicester City Star, Fatawu Issahaku with Haruna Iddrisu Photo credit: Judgement Updat/Facebook

Source: UGC

Before moving abroad to ply his trade, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played for Haruna Iddrisu's club, the Steadfast FC, based in Tamale.

In a picture spotted on Facebook by YEN.com.gh, Abdul, as he is affectionately called by Leicester City fans, was captured exchanging pleasantries with the bankroller of his former club.

Abdul moved from Steadfast FC, having had a short stint with Accra-based Dreams FC, to join Portuguese club Sporting CP on a five-year deal in 2022 after an impressive showing at the U20 Afcon tournament in 2021, where he helped Ghana to win it.

Adul Fatawu played only 12 first-team games for Sporting CP, appearing for the club in the Champions League in 2022 before he was loaned to Leicester City in the UK in the preceding summer.

Impressive debut season

Abdul has had an impressive debut season with the Foxes in England, contributing seven goals and 13 assists to help them gain promotion to the English Premier League next season

The Ghanaian international's hard work was noticed by fans of Leicester City who voted him as the club's young player of the year for his stellar performance during their championship-winning campaign in the second-tier of English football.

Leicester City to sign Ghanaian winger permanently

Leicester City are reportedly in discussions with Sporting CP, Abdul's parent club, to trigger the €17 million buy option clause in his loan deal to sign him permanently.

According to a new report by the Athletic, Leicester City is on the verge of making the Ghanaian winger's loan move permanent.

Fatawu Issaku's move to Leicester will strengthen Enzo Maresca's team on their return to the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian winger received significant praise from his coach, Enzo Maresca, who is very fond of Issahaku's one-on-one abilities.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh