Lionel Messi has been mentioned by Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has ever faced in his career

The Portugal international and the Argentine were rivals in the Spanish League before he left for Juve and now return to Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have landed in the United Kingdom and he is expected to face Newcastle this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo has named new Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi as the greatest player he has faced on the pitch in his illustrious football career so far.

The Portugal international made this known while speaking with TV pundit Piers Morgan as the Manchester United star also named himself as the greatest footballer on earth.

Before leaving the Spanish La Liga, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were big rivals as fans all over the world would want to see these two players in the El Classico.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in action on the pitch. Photo by David Ramos

Between these two great footballers, 11 Ballon d'Or awards have been won with Lionel Messi having six in his cabinets.

According to the report on Mirror, Piers Morgan explained that Cristiano Ronaldo told him that he respects Lionel Messi because of his ability on the football pitch.

Piers Morgan's reaction about Ronaldo

''Who's the greatest footballer you've ever played against?' I asked Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It was 1am on the candlelit terrace of his favourite restaurant in Turin, Italy, where he was still playing for Juventus before his recent sensational decision to rejoin Manchester United.

"It was time for the big question. 'Messi,' he replied, immediately and emphatically.

''Really?' I said, surprised that he would name his biggest rival. ''For sure. He is the best I've played against.''

