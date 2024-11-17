A video of renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Kofi Amoabeng speaking on why Ghanaians get bad leaders has surfaced on social media

In a video, he unequivocally stated that bad leaders are a punishment from God since Ghanaians are not good people

His comment generated a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians who expressed their views in the comment section

Former CEO of defunct UT Bank, Kofi Amoabeng has explained why Ghanaians have bad leaders.

He noted in a video that Ghanaians are generally bad people who often do not delight in the success of people.

Kofi Amoabeng is speaking on why Ghanaians often get bad leaders. Image source: Kofi Amoabeng

Source: Facebook

According to him, Ghanaians are jealous, corrupt people who exhibit dishonesty in all aspects of their lives, and that's why the country has bad leaders ruling most times.

Kofi Amoabeng explained that the bad leaders are a punishment from God.

"When people are that bad, God will not bail them out. The only way for God to punish them is to give them bad leaders.

Watch the video below:

Netizens agree with Kofi Amoabeng

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with Mr Amoabeng's comment.

@Cosmic_Evidence

"Yeah, it's very true. You saw how God gave UT bank good leaders who made UT bank the best bank in Ghana? He knows what he's talking about. Or God punished UT bank instead?"

@YoKwab wrote:

"Very true, Ghanaians are naturally born bad; we hate ourselves but we love foreigners, we are corrupt, dishonest and we cover all these bad things we do with religion especially Christians."

@gator_ernest wrote:

"We as a people are mostly not honest and corrupt. He spoke the truth even if we don’t wanna accept."

@Troyes_OB wrote:

"I agree partly with him the leader is a representation of the nature of the majority of the nation it's only God that can have mercy on us, most people want to cheat , loot and squander in their various locations and complain about leadership. How Ghana man has treated me hmm."

@JeffCFC1905 wrote:

"I said this the last time( without the “God” bit attached). Ghanaians are not good people , i mean where do you think these leaders come from? They don’t just fall from the sky or something. They are rather nurtured and shaped by the environment they find themselves."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh