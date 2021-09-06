Cristiano Ronaldo has told his mum to stay away from watching games due to her present health condition

Dolores was admitted in the hospital months back where she spent days and Ronaldo has been monitoring her since then

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently rejoined Manchester United and he is expected to face Newcastle this coming weekend

Dolores, who is the precious mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, has been banned from watching big games by his star son who gave heath condition as the rationale for his decision.

Football fans in England and many parts of the world are currently waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Manchester United in the Premier League, having rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United was not what football fans and pundits expected initially as the Portuguese was linked with rivals, Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother Dolores. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: UGC

But after being called by former United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson and international teammate, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed the move to the Etihad stadium and agreed to land at Old Trafford.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Manchester United will be facing Newcastle United in their next encounter in which Ronaldo is expected to make his debut for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Why did he ban his mum from watching?

According to the report on UK Sun and Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo explained that the health condition of his mother remains his major priority and he would not want anything to affect Dolores.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction

"I say, 'Listen, I don't have a father any more. I don't want to lose my mum, too, so you're not going to watch quarter finals, semi-finals, or finals."

Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to make his second Manchester United debut next weekend following his early departure from the Portugal camp.

The 2016 European champions came from a goal down to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier earlier this week.

Ronaldo scored both goals for his country towards the end of the fixture and in the process, bagged a yellow card that ruled him out of their next encounter against Azerbaijan on September 7.

The goals also bore some personal significance for Ronaldo as he became the all-time goal scorer in men’s international football with 111 goals.

The only blooper in an otherwise perfect night for the 36-year old was the fact that he received a yellow card during the game and was subsequently banned for Portugal’s next match.

Source: Yen