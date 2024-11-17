A video of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence speaking about her past love life has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill has opened up about her past love life. In a video, the renowned actress shared a touching story of how her lover passed away years after being paralysed for years.

Narrating her story, she noted that her lover who was way older than her met her when she was still a young girl. He got her pregnant at a very tender age, which sparked outrage in her home - her parents were not happy with the man.

She noted that shortly after she delivered, her lover was involved in a fatal accident which rendered him paralysed for the rest of his life. He was bedridden and was no longer able to fend for her and their baby.

Life at this point, she recalls was tough. She noted that she had to beg for alms with her son at some point in her life.

After thirteen years of being bedridden, her lover passed away.

