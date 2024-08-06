Jasmine Paolini: Italian Ghanaian Tennis Star Wins Gold at Paris 2024
- Italian-Ghanaian tennis star Jasmine Paolini made history at the Olympic Games in Paris
- The Wimbledon and French Open finalist starred in the women's double event for Italy
- The duo won Italy's first-ever medal in women's tennis at the ongoing Games in Paris
Jasmine Paolini put behind her the disappointment of losing the Wimbledon final to secure gold in the women's double at the Olympic Games in Paris.
The Italian-Ghanaian alongside her doubles teammate Sara Errani defeated Mirra Adreeva and Diana Schnaida of Russia to claim Italy's first-ever gold in women's tennis at the Olympic Games.
Paolini, who has Ghanaian heritage through her mother, starred in the final as the Italian fought back to win the third set tie-breaker, ending the match at 2-6, 6-1 (10-7).
An excited Paolini said after the game, as quoted by Olympics: " [It’s] not easy after the first set, just wanted to do better in the second set. It’s so important... we gave everything and we got the gold medal."
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
"What an incredible day and match! So happy that Sara and I could bring the gold medal home to Italy! After a tough first set, we played amazingly well! Thank you all for the great support!!! Forzaaaaaaaaa Italia!" she added on X.
Paolini confirms Ghanaian heritage
During the French Open in Paris earlier this year, Paolini, who reached her first grand slam final at Rolland Garros disclosed that her Ghanaian genes help her move faster.
She said, as quoted by 3 Sports: “I am proud to have different bloods in my body. Of course, I feel Italian, I was born in Italy. I am Italian. I think the important part of my life; My mum. She is Polish but my grandfather is from Ghana. I am fast because of Ghana [giggles]. Also when I was younger like 10 years, every summer I was going to Poland. I can speak Polish. And then I think it is something more. It’s a plus.”
Paolini reaches Wimbledon final
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Jasmine Paolini made history after becoming the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon Women's Single final following his victory over Donna Vekic.
The 28-year-old made it to back-to-back finals at the grand slam after a 2-6 6-4 7-6 (10-8) win over Vekic in two hours and 51 minutes, the longest semi-final game at Wimbledon.
Having lost in the final of the French Open early this year, Paolini will be hoping to secure her first grand slam title at Wimbledon.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com