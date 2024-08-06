Italian-Ghanaian tennis star Jasmine Paolini made history at the Olympic Games in Paris

The Wimbledon and French Open finalist starred in the women's double event for Italy

The duo won Italy's first-ever medal in women's tennis at the ongoing Games in Paris

Jasmine Paolini put behind her the disappointment of losing the Wimbledon final to secure gold in the women's double at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Italian-Ghanaian alongside her doubles teammate Sara Errani defeated Mirra Adreeva and Diana Schnaida of Russia to claim Italy's first-ever gold in women's tennis at the Olympic Games.

Jasmine Paolini and her teammate Sara Errani celebrate after winning gold at the Olympic Games in Paris. Photo: Martin Bernetti. Twitter/ @JasminePaolini.

Source: Getty Images

Paolini, who has Ghanaian heritage through her mother, starred in the final as the Italian fought back to win the third set tie-breaker, ending the match at 2-6, 6-1 (10-7).

An excited Paolini said after the game, as quoted by Olympics: " [It’s] not easy after the first set, just wanted to do better in the second set. It’s so important... we gave everything and we got the gold medal."

"What an incredible day and match! So happy that Sara and I could bring the gold medal home to Italy! After a tough first set, we played amazingly well! Thank you all for the great support!!! Forzaaaaaaaaa Italia!" she added on X.

Paolini confirms Ghanaian heritage

During the French Open in Paris earlier this year, Paolini, who reached her first grand slam final at Rolland Garros disclosed that her Ghanaian genes help her move faster.

She said, as quoted by 3 Sports: “I am proud to have different bloods in my body. Of course, I feel Italian, I was born in Italy. I am Italian. I think the important part of my life; My mum. She is Polish but my grandfather is from Ghana. I am fast because of Ghana [giggles]. Also when I was younger like 10 years, every summer I was going to Poland. I can speak Polish. And then I think it is something more. It’s a plus.”

Paolini reaches Wimbledon final

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Jasmine Paolini made history after becoming the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon Women's Single final following his victory over Donna Vekic.

The 28-year-old made it to back-to-back finals at the grand slam after a 2-6 6-4 7-6 (10-8) win over Vekic in two hours and 51 minutes, the longest semi-final game at Wimbledon.

Having lost in the final of the French Open early this year, Paolini will be hoping to secure her first grand slam title at Wimbledon.

