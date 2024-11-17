Yaw Dabo Speaks Against Attacks On Kufuor Over Bawumia Support: "He Needs To Be Respected"
- Yaw Dabo has spoken up against attacks on former president John Agyekum Kufuor over his support for Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections
- He addressed an NDC communicator, Dela Edem, who made harsh remarks about Kufuor and went as far as using his disability against him
- The actor said the remarks were uncalled for and questioned the morals of Dela for insulting an elderly and respected figure as the former president
Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has openly criticised the verbal attacks directed at former President John Agyekum Kufuor following his endorsement of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential elections.
The actor expressed particular dismay over comments made by Dela Edem, an NDC communicator, who allegedly used offensive language, including remarks about the former president's disability.
Yaw Dabo described the comments as inappropriate and disrespectful, emphasising the need for civility when addressing national figures, especially those of Kufuor's stature. He questioned the moral grounds for attacking an elderly and esteemed individual simply for expressing his political views.
The controversy arose after Kufuor publicly appealed to Ghanaians to support Dr Bawumia’s presidential bid, citing his capabilities and leadership qualities. While the endorsement received mixed reactions, Dela Edem's harsh criticisms drew attention and backlash, with many condemning the personal nature of the remarks.
Ghanaians condemn attacks on Kufuor
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
DY NAMIC said:
"Dat dela guy made me changed my mind to vote de NDC."
Tilly1 wrote:
"These days de33 because of politics mpanyinfour ne bi gyimi paa oh herrr hmm may God forgive him."
KOFI BUGAATY said:
"I am NDC but the man didn't speak well"
Eric Frempong Agyei said:
"You are even wiser than that mr. dela, thanks bro."
Bridget Otoo blasts Nana Addo
There has been more controversy in the build-up to the election, and another Ghanaian leader has received backlash.
YEN.com.gh reported that Bridget Otto criticised Akufo-Addo's move to unveil a statue of himself.
Her comments sparked reactions as many people shared their views on the president's statue in the Western Region.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.