Ghana international Thomas Partey stayed in England to spend time with his daughter during the international break

The Black Stars captain was dropped from the Ghana team for the games against Angola and Niger in November

The former Africa champions have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

Arsenal star Thomas Partey took the opportunity of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November to spend time with his daughter.

The 31-year-old was not included in the team for the games against Angola and Niger after missing the double-header against Sudan last month.

Thomas Partey spends time with daughter after being dropped from Ghana's squad. Photo: Harry Langer Facebook: Rahman Osman.

Source: Facebook

Although Partey wanted to be part of the team, Ghana coach Otto Addo decided to not invite him for the two matches.

In a photo shared on social media, Partey is seen strolling around London with his daughter.

Partey and his partner, Janine Mackson, welcomed their first child together this year after several months of dating.

According to Pulse, Partey secretly engaged his girlfriend three months after welcoming their baby.

The former Atletico Madrid star has been in fine form this season for the Gunners, playing a key role in the club's campaign in the English Premier League and Europe.

Partey has featured in all 11 Premier League matches for the Gunners this season, scoring a goal in the away victory at Aston Villa.

Partey is yet to sign a new deal

The Ghana international's contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season, but Partey has yet to open extension talks with the club.

Despite being a key member of the London team, Partey's contract situation seems to be of little concern to the Premier League title-chasers.

Meanwhile, there are reports of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Italian giants Juventus.

Otto Addo explains Partey's omission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has explained his decision to drop Arsenal star Thomas Partey for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will face Angola and Niger in the final two matches of Group F with hopes of miraculously sneaking into the tournament in Morocco next year.

Partey opted out of the squad in October's double-header against Sudan after he reportedly fell sick.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh