Ghanaians have shared their thoughts after Ghana's Parliament approved the 2024 budget despite stiff opposition from the Minority.

The Majority caucus garnered 138 votes, while the Minority caucus received 136 votes after a headcount on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Ghanaians react on Twitter as Parliament approves 2024 Budget. Photo credit: @ofori_hon/parliament.gh.

Source: Facebook

It comes after the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin declared a voice vote in favour of the Majority on budget approval after the conclusion of the debate on Wednesday, November 29.

The Minority caucus, however, disputed the verdict and chose a headcount, causing the Majority caucus to stage a walkout.

The headcount vote was held on Thursday, December 7, in line with the Speaker's announcement on approving the government's economic strategy and budget statement to prepare the way for supporting budget estimates.

The 2024 budget was approved after the 'ayes' (those in favour) earned more votes over the Nos (those against), with one person absent.

Since the approval of the 2024 budget, people have taken to social media, notably X (Twitter), to share their opinions. YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

@DocChrisPhelix indicated:

I knew there was no way they were gonna reject it.

@gh_lentiz commented:

It was obvious that the budget would be passed; nothing new.

@TiminingEra claimed:

Mind game sorrr.

@AlfredAddo18 indicated:

Waiting for the day a budget statement would be rejected by Parliament.

@Mr_Domfeh observed:

Anytime they are passing a budget, some people will get sick; they will intentionally fight, but last minute they will pass it.

@_randyAFC said:

The taxes we're about to pay unless you run away. they'll squeeze every drop of blood out of our system what we go take buy blood tonic sef we no go get. abooooowa.

@abasan_ab indicated:

As far as these 2 parties are the only ones in Parliament, nothing will change in this country. We need to get independent candidates into this Parliament.

Source: YEN.com.gh