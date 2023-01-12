Ghana Airlines is scheduled to make its highly-anticipated first flight later this year

The Zotus Group, the financier, has said the national carrier will start domestic and international flights later 2023, ending a 13-year draught of a national airline on the aviation map

In 2019, government awarded Ashanti Airlines and its operational and financial partner Zotus Group a tender to operate Ghana Airlines

The revived Ghana Airlines will start both domestic and international airlines later this year, financial partner Zotus Group has said.

Zotus said 2023 will mark the year the national carrier returns to the aviation map.

In a statement issued by the Zotus Group, the transport minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah is quoted as follows:

“Learning from past experiences and following best practices within the aviation industry, it is best to collaborate with the private sector.”

The Ghana Airlines got a new life when the Zotus Group came onboard as financiers. The national carrier will fly to several domestic and regional routes, including services on global and European routes, when operations start.

It is also expected to operate flights to London and New York.

Ghana has been without a national airline for over a decade after the once-mighty Ghana Airways collapsed in 2004.

Government in 2019, awarded Ashanti Airlines and its operational and financial partner Zotus Group a tender to operate Ghana Airlines.

The Ghana Airlines has acquired an Air Carrier License (ACL) and is finalising its acquisition of an Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

Credible reports say Ghana Airlines’ fleet could comprise Boeing 787 Dreamliners alongside Dash 8-400 aircraft servicing regional and domestic routes.

