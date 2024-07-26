A video of a young Ghanaian man's unexpected return home is trending on social media

His mother, who had no idea what his son was planning, could not believe her eyes when he walked in on her at home

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man on returning home to visit her family after many years abroad

A young Ghanaian man has left many people feeling emotional after he returned to Ghana from China to reunite with his family.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Fel Thommy documented the young man's departure from China and subsequent arrival in Ghana.

Ghanaian man reunites with his mother after 10 years in China Photo credit: @Fel Thommy/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Upon his return, he linked up with his friend and Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya as they both went to his mother's house under the guise that the latter was only there for a visit.

On arrival, the elderly woman gave Wode Maya a warm welcome and was joyful that his son's friend had decided to visit her.

Her conversation with Wode Maya, however, abruptly ended as she screamed in joy after spotting her son walking towards her.

Wearing a bright smile, the elderly woman admitted that she was so glad to reunite with her son, who had been away in China for the past ten years.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the adorable family reunion had raked in over 150,000 views and 1000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the reunion video

Social media users who reacted to the video showered praises on the young man for returning to Ghana after ten years.

@user-ex4pe7ly8i indicated:

"Seeing you and Wode Maya together is surely one of the joys of life."

@ThePolyglotReporter commented:

"10 years in China 2 years on YouTube shows that success takes time to build, congrats well deserved."

@Wellstigate indicated:

"Now we get to see the parents that produced the well mannered young man that we've come to know and love."

Ghanaian lady reunites with mom after 12 years in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady also shared a video of her return to Ghana to visit her family for the first time in 12 years.

On arrival, she visited her mother's workplace at the market, where she was first seen by her young sister, who couldn't contain her joy as she ran to give her a warm embrace.

The video then showed the adorable moment her mother came running into her arms and scolding her for giving them prior notice about her return.

