150+ Korean female names with their meanings (with infographics)

One of the most exciting yet challenging milestones when having a daughter is choosing her name. Parents understand that what they pick becomes parts of her identity and shapes her personality and character. Therefore, it is crucial to choose a name that feels right and has a significant meaning. Among the many naming options available are Korean female names, which are becoming more popular in the contemporary world.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why should you consider Korean female names? For some people, choosing them is a crucial part of their culture. Others prefer less common options that sound lovely and have positive meanings. Before you select one, you should find out the meaning and determine if it reflects the values and character you wish to see in your daughter.

Naming conventions in the Korean culture

Korean names normally start with the family name followed by the personal name. Usually, a name is made of three syllables. The family or surname is usually a single syllable, is inherited patrilineally, and is shared among siblings. The given or personal name normally contains two syllables that can be written together or separated with a hyphen.

Best Korean girl names

Having a daughter is a beautiful thing. It gives mothers the chance to bond with little versions of themselves and dads an opportunity to raise and protect important women in society.

Many people believe that girls are delicate flowers that need gentle and constant care. This notion makes parents choose names that sound lovely and attractive. Below is a compilation of the best Korean names for girls you should consider for your princess.

Popular female Korean names

What are some common Korean girl names? The list below comprises some of the most commonly used girl names, and all have deep meanings.

Da-eun: A kind-hearted person.

A kind-hearted person. Ha-eun: It refers to God's grace.

It refers to God's grace. Hana: It means my favourite person.

It means my favourite person. Ha-rin: A deer.

A deer. Ha-yoon: The sunlight.

The sunlight. Jae: Respect.

Respect. Ji: Wisdom and intellect.

Wisdom and intellect. Ji-a: A beautiful and good girl.

A beautiful and good girl. Ji-an: An intellectual or wise lady.

An intellectual or wise lady. Ji-woo: One who lives with purpose.

One who lives with purpose. Ji-yoo: Wisdom and intellect.

Wisdom and intellect. Jeong: Silent person.

Silent person. Kyung Soon: An honoured person.

An honoured person. Kyung Mi: Beauty with honour.

Beauty with honour. Mi Cha: The gorgeous woman.

The gorgeous woman. Min: A clever person, the sharp-minded or quick responding person.

A clever person, the sharp-minded or quick responding person. Min-seo: Calm and clever.

Calm and clever. Mi-Sun: Goodness and beauty.

Goodness and beauty. Mi Young: Everlasting beauty.

Everlasting beauty. Sae: A wonderful person.

A wonderful person. Seo-ah: An auspicious woman.

An auspicious woman. Seohyun: Auspicious or virtuous.

Auspicious or virtuous. Seo Yeon: Auspicious.

Auspicious. Seo-yoon: Seo means auspicious, while Yoon means giving consent.

Seo means auspicious, while Yoon means giving consent. Soo-ah: Beautiful waters.

Beautiful waters. Sora: The sky.

The sky. Sung: The victorious one.

The victorious one. Sun Hee: Goodness and pleasure.

Goodness and pleasure. Taeyang: The sun.

The sun. Yena: Peace.

Peace. Yoon: To give consent or permission.

To give consent or permission. Young Jae: An eternally prosperous lady.

An eternally prosperous lady. Young Soo: Forever wealthy.

Forever wealthy. Yuri: Crystal or glass.

A Korean baby girl sitting in a basin. Photo: @hoanghoi101

Source: UGC

Cute Korean names for girls

If we are genuine, your little princess is the cutest baby you will ever meet, and she deserves a cute name that represents just that. Below are some cute Korean names you can choose from, and we hope you get the perfect one for your little treasure.

A Young: A refined woman.

A refined woman. Ae Ri: To gain or get the advantage of something.

To gain or get the advantage of something. Ah-In: Humanness or benevolence.

Humanness or benevolence. Ailiseu: It means iris.

It means iris. Ahnjong: It means tranquillity.

It means tranquillity. Bong Cha: The ultimate girl.

The ultimate girl. Bada: It means ocean.

It means ocean. Bae: It means inspiration.

It means inspiration. Chaewon: Origin or the beginning.

Origin or the beginning. Da: To win or attain something.

To win or attain something. Dae: The great one.

The great one. Dasom: It translates to love.

It translates to love. Eui: It translates to righteousness.

It translates to righteousness. Eun: Silver.

Silver. Ga Eun: Kind and beautiful.

Kind and beautiful. Goo: A complete woman.

A complete woman. Gyeong: The respected one.

The respected one. Gyunghui: Honour, respect, and beauty.

Honour, respect, and beauty. Ha Rin: Ha means summer, great, or talented, while Rin means a female unicorn.

Ha means summer, great, or talented, while Rin means a female unicorn. Heejin: Precious pearl.

Precious pearl. Hiah: Gladness.

Gladness. Hye: An intelligent girl.

An intelligent girl. Hyejin: Intelligent and bright.

Intelligent and bright. Hyeon: A virtuous lady.

A virtuous lady. Hyun: Intelligent and bright.

Intelligent and bright. Jieun: It refers to something hidden.

It refers to something hidden. Joon: A talented woman.

A talented woman. Jung: A silent or chaste woman.

A silent or chaste woman. Kamou: Purity and love.

Purity and love. Kiaraa: God's precious gift.

God's precious gift. Konnie: A steadfast lady.

A steadfast lady. Mee: The beautiful one.

The beautiful one. Sook: Of pure nature.

Of pure nature. Soomin: Clever and excellent.

Pretty Korean names

Girls are almost always associated with prettiness and softness. If you are looking for a name that is sweet and beautiful, check out these beautiful Korean girl names for your little princess.

Ae-cha: A loving daughter.

A loving daughter. Aera: Loving.

Loving. Ara: A child who is beautiful and good.

A child who is beautiful and good. Areum: It means beauty.

It means beauty. Binna: To shine.

To shine. Boram: Valuable.

Valuable. Byeol: Star.

Star. Bon-Hwa: A glorious woman.

A glorious woman. Bongseon: Impatient flower.

Impatient flower. Bitna: A woman who shines.

A woman who shines. Chan-mi: It translates to praise.

It translates to praise. Chin-Sun: It translates to goodness and truth.

It translates to goodness and truth. Cho: The beautiful one.

The beautiful one. Cho-Hee: Beautiful joy.

Beautiful joy. Chung Cha: A noble daughter.

A noble daughter. Chun Hei: Grace and justice.

Grace and justice. Eun Ae: Grace and love.

Grace and love. Eunji: It means kindness, mercy, and intellect.

It means kindness, mercy, and intellect. Ha Eun: Ha means summer, great, or talented, while Eun means kindness or mercy.

Ha means summer, great, or talented, while Eun means kindness or mercy. Hee-Young: Prosperity and joy.

Prosperity and joy. Hwa Young: beautiful flower.

beautiful flower. Hyuk: A radiant girl.

A radiant girl. Kyung-Hu: A girl in the capital.

A girl in the capital. Ma-Ri: The best.

The best. Seol-hee: A child.

A baby pictured sitting outdoors. Photo: @kim881231

Source: UGC

Nature-inspired Korean girl names

Are you looking for nature-inspired Korean names for a woman? There are numerous options to choose from, as listed below. Most of these options are inspired by various flowers and weather patterns.

Baeg-Ilcho: It refers to the zinnia flower.

It refers to the zinnia flower. Baram: It means wind.

It means wind. Bom: Spring.

Spring. Chija: It refers to gardenia flowers.

It refers to gardenia flowers. Choon Hee: Girl born during spring.

Girl born during spring. Dan-Bi: The long-awaited rain.

The long-awaited rain. Deiji: This nature-inspired name refers to the daisy flower.

This nature-inspired name refers to the daisy flower. Eunjoo: It means a little flower.

It means a little flower. Hae: The ocean.

The ocean. Haebaragi: It refers to a sunflower.

It refers to a sunflower. Haneul: Heaven or the sky.

Heaven or the sky. Haru: Day.

Day. Haw: Young, beautiful flower.

Young, beautiful flower. Hei-Ran: Beautiful orchid.

Beautiful orchid. Ho-Sook: A clear lake.

A clear lake. Ho: Goodness lake.

Goodness lake. Iseul: Morning dew.

Morning dew. Jang-Mi: Rose flower.

Rose flower. Kaneisyeon: Carnation flower.

Carnation flower. Migyung: Beautiful scenery.

Beautiful scenery. Mindeulle: The dandelion flower.

The dandelion flower. Molan: A peony flower.

A peony flower. Nari: A lily flower.

A lily flower. Paenji: Pansy flowers.

Pansy flowers. Soo-A: A perfect lotus flower.

A perfect lotus flower. Soo-Gook: The hydrangea flower.

The hydrangea flower. Suseonhwa: The daffodils flowers.

The daffodils flowers. Tyullib: Tulip flowers.

Tulip flowers. Wook: The sunrise.

The sunrise. Yang-gwibi: It refers to poppy flowers.

It refers to poppy flowers. Yepa: A winter princess.

Unique Korean girl names

More modern age parents have a preference for unique Korean baby names as opposed to the common ones. If you are one of the new-age parents, consider the options listed below.

Hyo: It translates to filial duty.

It translates to filial duty. Jee: Wise person.

Wise person. Ki: One who has risen.

One who has risen. Kyung: The respected one.

The respected one. Kyong: Brightness.

Brightness. Minji: A woman with sharp intelligence.

A woman with sharp intelligence. Moon: The smart one.

The smart one. Myung-Hee: Cheerful joy.

Cheerful joy. Ok: The treasured one.

The treasured one. Oung: The successor.

The successor. Ora: T he colour purple.

he colour purple. Sang-Hee: The pleasant one.

The pleasant one. Sarang: Love.

Love. Seong: Finished or completed.

Finished or completed. Seung: The victorious woman.

The victorious woman. Sena: The world's beauty.

The world's beauty. So: Smile.

Smile. So-hee: White and luminous.

White and luminous. Whan: The one who knows too much.

The one who knows too much. Woong: Magnificent or grand.

Magnificent or grand. Yeon: Little queen.

Little queen. Yeona: One with a heart of gold.

One with a heart of gold. Yo-jin: Obedient and real.

Obedient and real. Yoonah: The light of God.

The light of God. Yoora: Enough silk.

Enough silk. Yoon-suh: Forever young.

Forever young. Young Mi: Good-looking and prosperous

Good-looking and prosperous Yumi: A friend.

A baby in a beanie and checked outfit. Photo: pixabay.com, @Genga_clicks

Source: UGC

Animal-inspired Korean names for women

In most cultures or communities, there are names derived from animals. The Korean culture is not an exception. Some of the cute animal-inspired names are listed below.

Bong: A Korean mythological bird.

A Korean mythological bird. Nabi: A butterfly.

A butterfly. Yona: A dove or bear.

What Korean girl name means strong?

Names related to strength, boldness, and courage are becoming more popular in the contemporary world because parents desire to raise able and strong daughters. The most popular Korean girl names meaning strength are listed below.

Chul: It means firmness.

It means firmness. Gi: A brave and strong woman.

A brave and strong woman. Kwan: A strong girl.

A strong girl. Seo: Strong like a rock.

Strong like a rock. Yeong: The courageous one.

The courageous one. Yon: The strong one.

The strong one. Yong: The brave one.

The Korean culture is rich and beautiful, and Korean female names usually have deep meanings. If you are looking for a name from this culture, the list above gives you 150+ options to choose from.

READ ALSO: 150+ best Thai girl names for your female child and meanings

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of the best Thai names for your daughter and their meanings. According to the Thai naming traditions, each newborn must have two names. Interestingly, the first one is formal, while the second one is a nickname.

A common pattern in this culture is that children are named after celebrities. It is believed that doing so makes children acquire the qualities that the celebrities they are named after. Read this article to discover the top Thai options you should consider for your little princess.

Source: YEN.com.gh