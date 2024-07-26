A video of a young lady opening up about her life as the daughter of a rich man has gone viral

She praised her father and opened up on what he does to ensure that she lives a comfortable life

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions about the lady's lifestyle

Abigail Owusu Ansah, a young Ghanaian lady, has turned heads on social media after she opened up about her lavish lifestyle.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Uncover With Shaydy, the University of Ghana student gave an interviewer a tour of her hostel room, praising her father for being a responsible parent and providing for all her needs.

"I am spending my dad's money, I don't have money but I am spending my father's money. All my sisters are even married but my father still gives them monthly allowance."

Beaming with a smile, the daughter of Prophet Owusu Ansah said she is not ready for a relationship and hinted that any man who wishes to become her boyfriend must be financially sound.

In a bid to prove that she is living a life of luxury, the 20-year-old opened up about the cost and preparation that went into her birthday celebration.

"The decoration for my birthday alone was GH¢11,200. My birthday was a month-long celebration. Every day, we did a different thing."

"My birthday was on June 9, but people even thought that I was born in July."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 51,000 views and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to wealthy student video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video praised the young lady for speaking highly about her father.

@maridiyaibrahim8210 indicated:

"She's living a girl's comfortable life. Just as we should be living."

@Sarhllyyyy1111 replied:

"This’s what fathers should do for thier children .So that they won’t be on social media hating on those whose dad’s goes all out for them."

@TyronneDorothy added:

"Wat she’s saying makes sense tho. People are proud to shout ‘my man my man’ when they’re supportive to them. Why can’t she also shout ‘my dad my dad’ especially since he’s doing his due diligence."

@DiaBeautyuk reacted:

"If my dad had money, I'd have done the same."

