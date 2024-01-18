Valerie Labi is a Ghanaian entrepreneur who designs and builds electric bikes at Spintex in Accra

Two rechargeable batteries power her bicycles, and she can travel up to 140 kilometres on a single charge

Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 boosted her achievements on X (previously Twitter), and people congratulated her

Meet Ghanaian Valerie Labi who designs and builds electric bikes that run on rechargeable batteries. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/@valerielabi (X).

Source: Twitter

Labi is transforming the face of transportation by making electric bikes. She has collaborated with delivery companies such as Glovo and Bolt to create a petrol-free bike fleet that combines service delivery with speed and convenience.

Labi balances work and motherhood

Despite her business work routine, the businesswoman is a family-oriented leader and entrepreneur who is married with three children.

Labi garnered attention after Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 highlighted her achievements on X (formerly Twitter), where peeps complimented her.

See the post below:

How folks reacted to Valerie Labi's achievement

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

@___theSeraph said:

We love to see it!

@Everydaynewsgh reacted:

Wow, beautiful!

@fred_o_bempah posted:

We love such content. Inspiring to many youth. Attractive to offshore investors. Selling the Ghana image above all. Keep it coming, sir.

@7thdwag commented:

Where can I get one to buy?

@CryberGUnny stated:

Nice innovation, but I'm curious about how an electric bike has the usual manual bike paddles. So the bike wouldn't be movable when the batteries die?

@SarkBodyBody posted:

Wow, I see. I have been seeing it lately, wondering whether it uses fuel.

@QGemiks commented:

This is beautiful.

@_randyAFC shared:

Wow, impressive.

@1tedbaker commented:

Amazing stuff.

@realkwesi posted:

We need to celebrate these people, but slay queens are always getting the attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh