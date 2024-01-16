A dissatisfied Ghanaian customer visited a barber, unhappy with the uneven and asymmetrical haircut

The disgruntled customer refused to pay and demanded compensation, showcasing the uneven trim and asymmetry

The incident was shared in a video on Twitter, highlighting the dissatisfaction with the barber's work

A young Ghanaian man went to the barbering salon to get a haircut and he was not enthused with what the barber did.

The young man was livid when the barber was done and demanded compensation after he decided not to pay for the shoddy haircut given him.

In a video shared on X, formally Twitter, the angry customer showed why he believes the haircut was poorly done and asked for compensation.

The young man complained for a long time and demanded for compensation Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

The barber had trimmed a greater part of the hair on his right side making the left side of his hair look more than the other side.

The hairline had been trimmed to go back on the right while that of the left side was not in symmetry.

Watch the video below

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below

@ola_mi_posi_i said:

He give am equilibrium curve

@kwaku_piccaso wrote:

Wahala

@xghana_ said:

He make lucky them no add Yoomo to am.

@Oluwatobiboss1 wrote:

No gree ooo my brother. He must compensate you

@lamar_XVII said:

I’ve been here before that feeling I shaved sakora

@BambaHafiz wrote:

He’s trying so hard not to cry.

@memp3nsemfo said:

Ahhhh ! Like me then the Barber go fight o herrrh

Video of Young Man's Hairline Massively Trimmed Back By A Barber Sparks Reactions

A viral video captured a man's haircut mishap, with an excessively trimmed hairline, causing reactions on social media.

The video, shared by @tv3_ghana, drew attention to the unexpected outcome of the haircut.

Netizens expressed surprise and humor at the unusual and unintended result.

Ghanaian Men Now Wear Wigs; Popular Barber Reveals In Video

Meanwhile, Ghanaian barber Andrews Asare, founder of Ghana Active Barber Foundation, showed a little-known practice where men wear wigs to conceal poor hairlines or baldness.

According to him, the trend is more prevalent than people think, with increasing requests for such products.

Asare outlines various procedures, including hair units, transplants, and scar pigmentation, highlighting the evolving options available for those seeking to address hair-related concerns.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh