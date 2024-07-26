The scientific reason behind why football players frequently spit on the pitch has been uncovered

A study published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism has clarified why players frequently spit on the field

The practice, known as 'carb rinsing,' involves swishing a carbohydrate-rich solution in the mouth and then spitting it out rather than swallowing it

Football fans are keen observers of their favourite players, often noticing the small details, such as players spitting on the field.

This behaviour is surprisingly common and can be attributed to several factors.

Stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane are frequently observed performing this action. Photos: Power Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

One reason is linked to exercise physiology. According to BBC Science Focus, physical activity increases the amount of a protein called MUC5B in saliva.

This protein thickens the saliva, making it harder to swallow. As a result, players instinctively spit it out.

While the exact reason for increased MUC5B production during exercise is unclear, it may be related to the need to keep the mouth from drying out, especially when breathing through it more often during intense activity.

Another perspective suggests that spitting could be a display of masculinity or a form of intimidation, with some even linking it to obsessive-compulsive behaviour.

It's also been said that players often spit out their drinks, which is part of a strategy known as carb-rinsing.

This practice involves swishing a sports drink rich in sugars and salts around the mouth.

The purpose is to trick the brain into believing that additional energy is on the way, which can delay feelings of fatigue and enhance performance.

Research published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism found that athletes experienced less fatigue after using this method.

Ronaldo tends to do it regularly as matches near their conclusion, often followed by pivotal moments where he makes a decisive impact.

So, the next time you see a footballer spit during a game or after a drink, you'll understand the science and strategy behind it.

Source: YEN.com.gh