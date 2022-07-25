A Ghanaian student of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) has built his first car

Obed Obeng Danso manufactured the vehicle using scraps mostly from a discarded three-wheeled vehicle

The self-taught student opened up about how it all started, including how he defeated odds to accomplish his childhood dream

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian teenager, Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region, has built his first car.

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves with no impediments on the road.

Danso told Ghanaweb on BizTech that he always dreamt of building a vehicle, and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

Photos of Obed Obeng Danso. Credit: Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

Despite his little resources, Danso's resilience led him to buy scrap parts of a discarded three-wheeled vehicle, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'Aboboyaa', to finish his work.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Auto Mechanic student said he taught himself how to build cars, deriving inspiration and knowledge from how three-wheeled cars work.

After building his first car, Danso said he wants to become a professional to train others in the skill, especially young people.

Watch his video below:

Ghanaian Engineer Builds Power Bank to Charge Laptops, Phones, Light Bulbs

YEN.com.gh previously reported a Ghanaian engineer, Robert Nsoh, has built a power bank called EcoMini+ that provides the user with 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging.

The device is purposely for laptops and other low-consumption devices like smartphones and light bulbs.

Nsoh told Myjoyonline that EcoMini+ has a ''laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting''.

Ghanaian Boy Builds Mini Excavator, Mower

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a genius Ghanaian child innovator has put his talent to use by building several electronic devices that include an excavator, mower, and vacuum cleaner.

The boy, whose name is yet to be known, built the machines with cheap materials but managed to achieve his goal.

Despite his limited resources, components of the excavator, including the bucket, arm, and boom, are all functioning.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh