Efia Odo Addresses Sista Afia After Her New Song With Lyrical Joe
- Efia Odo released a new song with Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe on July 26, rumoured to be a response to her rival Sista Afia
- The socialite has shot down the rumours that her new song is a diss song targeted at her rival
- She addressed the ongoing feud, recounting how it started and her stance going forward
Ghanaian socialite Edia Odo and her fierce rival Sista Afia recently exchanged words online, forcing the latter to release a diss song for her.
Efia Odo tapped Lyrical Joe for a new track many fans have taken as a befitting response to Sista Afia's Industry.
But the socialite has shot down the rumours, saying she already had plans for a new collaboration.
Efia Odo speaks about the ongoing feud
In a recent interview on Hitz FM, Efia Odo recounted how her rift with Sista Afia started.
Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo looks gorgeous in a stylish white dress styled with expensive Chanel bag
This fates back to an appearance on UTV with both celebrities which almost escalated. She maintained that Sista Afia's snide remarks and diss song targeted at her were unwarranted, saying,
I never attacked her. I just told her not to disrespect me.
Ghanaians react to Efia Odo's new song
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Efia Odo's rumoured response to Sista Afia.
@Quophieparadise said:
Konongo Ice Spice from deeeeep!!! This is hard i ain’t gonna lie. I think you should take this side also serious.
@pro_tipsterOG wrote:
Efiaodo is on the same level with cardi b no cap ❤️
@dawgdeyfool noted:
I’m sure lyrical Joe wrote your verse too 😂🔥
@KojoWud_ remarked:
eii naaa this be hard hard🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥ODOSHANS we live
@Ghana_Ronaldo noted:
East Legon Ice Spice , u really ate the beat 🔥🔥
@ummy_yah added:
Efia Odo fans welcome me ohhhh. What is our fan base called? I suggest the Odastics. “Odolastiqz” if yall wanna be edgy!
