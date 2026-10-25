Qatar has introduced a dedicated visa category for babies under six months old entering the country with their parents

The Qatari Ministry of Interior has outlined four specific conditions that families must satisfy before the visa can be approved

Parents are warned that meeting just one of the requirements is not enough; all conditions must be fulfilled simultaneously

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Families planning to travel to Qatar with a newborn in 2026 will need to navigate a fresh set of official requirements after the country announced a dedicated visa category for infants entering through its borders.

Qatar lists 4 requirements for parents with newborns. Photo credit: @travelguide.

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for travelling to Qatar with newborns

The Qatari Ministry of Interior confirmed that the visa applies specifically to babies younger than six months who arrive at an official entry port alongside one or both parents.

While the announcement offers a clearer pathway for families relocating or returning to Qatar, it comes with conditions that parents must carefully review before making any travel arrangements.

The first condition requires that at least one parent holds a valid Qatar residence permit.

This ties the child's entry to a recognised family presence already established within the country. Alongside this, one parent must be formally sponsored by the other, meaning couples should verify that their residency and sponsorship records are consistent and up to date before booking flights.

Age is a hard boundary within the policy. The baby must be under six months old at the time of entering Qatar, and parents are advised to factor the child's exact age into their travel planning from the earliest stages.

On the documentation side, parents must present an original birth certificate for the child along with a separately issued passport in the baby's name. Both documents are required to confirm the infant's identity and to satisfy immigration procedures at the point of entry.

A beautiful view of Qatar. Photo credit: @reuters.

Source: Getty Images

How to get Qatar visa for newborns

Officials have made clear that satisfying only some of these conditions is not sufficient. All four requirements must be met simultaneously for the visa to be granted.

For Ghanaian families based in Qatar or those with connections to the Gulf state, this means organising paperwork well in advance and leaving enough time to address any gaps in documentation before departure.

Parents whose family circumstances fall outside the standard criteria are encouraged to seek clarification directly from the Qatari Ministry of Interior or the relevant immigration authorities, as individual cases may require additional guidance.

Entry procedures are also subject to change, so confirming the latest requirements before travel is strongly advised.

Priscy Wan to face 10-year China visa ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikToker Priscy Wan’s deportation from China after authorities reportedly found she was travelling with a fake visa.

She reportedly paid $500 to avoid spending up to six months in detention, and could face a 10-year ban from China. ZionFelix’s comments on the incident have divided opinion online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh