Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has paid an emotional tribute to his colleague Francis Duru following the actor’s death at the age of 57

Duru’s family announced his death on his Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026, while the Actors Guild of Nigeria president also confirmed the news

Fans who saw Kanayo’s post shared fond memories of Duru, who rose to fame after playing Ahanna in the classic 1995 Nollywood action film Rattlesnake

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has mourned his colleague Francis Duru following the actor’s death.

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns his late colleague Francis Duru, who died at the age of 57. Photo source: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Facebook

Duru’s family announced his death in a statement on his Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, October 23, 2026.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar Yakubu, also confirmed the news. Duru was 57.

Born in Cameroon to Nigerian parents from Imo State, he rose to prominence after playing Ahanna in the 1995 film Rattlesnake.

His other credits include Blood Money, Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons, The Good Husband and Blood Vessel.

Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns Francis Duru

Taking to Instagram, Kanayo O. Kanayo shared a photo of Duru dressed in a purple traditional outfit and a hat as he mourned the late actor.

In the caption, the veteran actor described Duru as a consummate actor and one of the most versatile performers Nigeria has produced.

“A consummate actor has left the stage. One of the most flexible, prolific performers Nigeria ever produced. Rest in peace, my brother,” he wrote.

His post had gathered nearly 9,000 likes and over 600 comments at the time of writing. Kanayo, who rose to fame through the classic Living in Bondage, is one of Nollywood’s most respected veterans.

The Instagram post by Kanayo O. Kanayo, in which he mourns Francis Duru, is below.

Fans mourn Francis Duru

Many fans who saw Kanayo’s post shared fond memories of Duru’s films. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ceejay_4reall said:

“He has been one of my favourite actors since the movie Dinta na Akwaeke. Rest on, legend.”

edwardcharlestowm said:

“RIP, legend Duru Francis.”

just_nwando said:

“Unbelievable. Francis, theatre guru, has left the stage. We are all products of Uniport... Rest in peace, brother.”

angelzambrotta said:

“My sympathies to the family.”

jojofreakinluxury said:

“He has been my favourite actor since the movie Dust to Dust. Rest well, hero.”

consolaajime said:

“Abakwa boy! Rest easy, dear legend.”

Francis Duru’s career and family

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Duru began acting in 1989 with the film Missing Mark. He later became widely known for playing Ahanna in Amaka Igwe’s action film Rattlesnake.

In 2007, he received a United Nations Ambassador of Peace Award, and in 2010, he was appointed interim president of the AGN. The actor married his wife, Adokiye, in 2003, and the couple had four children.

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Source: YEN.com.gh