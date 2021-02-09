Jen Wilson is the matriarch of the famous Wilson family. She rose to fame when her husband, Blake Wilson, started posting videos on Vine and later on YouTube. The videos mostly constituted of Blake Wilson performing pranks on his family while wearing a Batman mask. The mask, the deep raspy voice that the husband used, and the videos' relatable aspect made them an internet sensation. Most fans have noticed that she is not present in any of his recent videos. So, what happened to Jen Wilson?

BatDad's wife had also become somewhat of a sensation herself and had even earned the nickname BatMom. She was an integral part of the videos. It, therefore, came as no surprise that fans were heartbroken after she and her husband split. She has kept a low profile since then.

What do Blake and Jen Wilson do for a living?

Blake Wilson is a well-known YouTube personality and social media influencer. On the other hand, Jen Wilson is a social media star who came into the limelight after appearing in her husband’s videos.

Blake began his career on Vine. He created videos which included him wearing a Batman mask and speaking in a raspy voice, which was a parody of Christian Bale's portrayal of Bruce Wayne or, as he is known to most people, Batman.

His videos were parenting-themed, and they quickly gained him an immense following. At the time when the video hosting service became defunct, he had garnered over three million followers.

In his videos, he usually played pranks on his unsuspecting wife, Jen, and their four children. Jen was an integral part of the whole thing and, after a while, became a fan favourite. Blake posted the first video on 1st August 2013, which is when the BatDad character came to life.

What do Blake and Jen Wilson do as occupations beside BatDad? While not much is known about Jen, Blake continues with content creation. Since Vine became defunct, he has moved his antics to YouTube and Instagram, where he still commands a large presence.

What happened to Jen Wilson?

In 2019, fans started noticing that Jen's appearances in her husbands' videos were dwindling. A lot of concerned fans took to Instagram to ask whether the couple was doing ok.

BatDad announced that the two were no longer together on his social media account. The separation was amicable, and the two are co-parenting their four children.

The reason for the divorce remains a mystery, but many fans have come up with some theories. In 2013, Blake admitted that his BatDad character sometimes annoys Jen and that he feels bad for her. Most fans speculate that maybe Jen ultimately got tired of his antics. This is, however, not a proven fact.

After BatDad's divorce, most fans were worried that his videos would lose their fun. However, co-parenting seems to be right up his alley as he still manages to be an amazing father to Ben, Sienna, Taylor and Kayla Wilson and still create amazing content.

It is unclear how they split the custody of the children. However, Blake stated that he is trying to be the best co-parent around.

BatMom Jen Wilson has remained silent about the whole affair. It is a known fact that she is the one who filed for divorce in early 2019. Her request was granted, and the couple was officially divorced a few months after she filed.

Who are Jen Wilson and BatDad's kids?

Jen and Blake have four children. Their firstborn daughter Taylor was born on 21 December 2004. On 18 June 2007, they had another daughter named Kaya. On 26 June 2010, they were blessed with twins, Sienna and Ben Wilson.

Did BatDad die?

Some of the channel's fans did not migrate with the family from Vine when it was shut down. Understandably, they may be wondering where their favourite family went to. BatDad is not dead. He is alive and well, and his career is still flourishing on Instagram and YouTube.

Quick facts about Jen Wilson

Her ex-husband did an interview with Carson Daly as part of the Orange Room segment of The Today Show.

Her kids are all grown now, and they appear on their dad's videos more frequently.

What happened to Jen Wilson after her divorce? After the divorce, Jen Wilson moved on with her life. She is currently single and is focused on co-parenting their four children. Since her divorce, Jen has built her brand and is still a recognizable celebrity in her own right.

