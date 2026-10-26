Qatar has outlined specific requirements that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, must satisfy before securing a company-sponsored work visa

The conditions touch on areas ranging from employment contracts to medical fitness, raising questions for many aspiring workers

Ghanaians eyeing job opportunities in Qatar will need to prepare carefully before submitting any application

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For many Ghanaians dreaming of working abroad, Qatar remains one of the most attractive destinations, particularly given the Gulf nation's continued investment in infrastructure and its growing demand for skilled and unskilled labour.

Now, Qatar has made clear exactly what foreign nationals must do to qualify for a company-sponsored work visa.

Qatar lists 4 conditions Ghanaians and other foreigners must meet to get a company-sponsored work visa. Photo credit: KARIM JAAFAR/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Qatar spells out the requirements

According to official guidance, there are four conditions that applicants must meet before a Qatari company can successfully sponsor their work visa.

First, the prospective employee must have a valid, signed employment contract with a registered Qatari employer.

This contract serves as the legal foundation for the entire sponsorship process.

Second, applicants are required to pass a medical examination confirming they are in good health and free from any conditions that could pose a public health risk.

This screening is typically conducted at approved medical centres in the applicant's home country before travel.

Educational and background checks

The third condition involves the verification of educational certificates and professional qualifications.

Any documents submitted must be authenticated through the appropriate official channels, ensuring that credentials presented to Qatari authorities are genuine and recognised.

Finally, applicants must obtain a clean criminal record certificate from their country of origin.

This background check is intended to confirm that the individual has no history of serious legal infractions.

What this means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaians hoping to take advantage of employment opportunities in Qatar, meeting these four conditions is non-negotiable.

The process requires advance planning, particularly when it comes to document authentication, which can take several weeks depending on the institutions involved.

Qatar continues to recruit foreign workers across various sectors, and understanding the visa requirements is a critical first step for anyone considering making the move.

Qatar names visa-free countries for tourists

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's official tourism authority had confirmed that citizens of five specific countries were fully exempt from tourist visa requirements.

The exemption applied exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, setting them apart from other international travellers.

Visitors from more than 102 other countries could still enter Qatar, although entry conditions varied depending on their country of origin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh