Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the minimum years foreigners must complete before applying for a permanent residency permit

The duration requirement differs depending on whether an applicant was born inside or outside Qatar

Applicants must also meet additional eligibility conditions beyond the length-of-stay threshold under Law No. 10 of 2018

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Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined the minimum period foreign nationals must reside in the country before they can apply for permanent residency, publishing the guidance on its official portal under Law No. 10 of 2018.

The requirements vary based on where an applicant was born.

Qatar sets permanent residency rules: foreign-born applicants need 20 years of legal residence. Image credit: MANDEL NGAN, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Foreigners born outside Qatar must complete at least 20 continuous years of legal residence in the country, while those born within Qatar's borders need a minimum of 10 years under equivalent conditions.

Qatar's two-track residency threshold

The distinction effectively halves the qualifying period for those born inside the country, a structure that reflects the government's recognition of stronger ties among individuals who grew up in Qatar.

Throughout the qualifying period, applicants must hold a valid legal residence permit without interruption. Any gaps in legal status or periods of irregular stay would not count towards the required duration, meaning the full 20 or 10 years must be served on a continuous and documented basis.

The ministry confirmed that meeting the duration threshold is a necessary condition for submitting an application, though Law No. 10 of 2018 sets out further criteria that applicants must also satisfy before they are considered eligible.

Who the residency rules affect

Qatar's expatriate population represents the significant majority of people living in the country, spanning industries including construction, hospitality, finance and technology. For many of those residents, the published guidance offers a concrete timeline against which long-term plans can be structured.

The ministry has advised prospective applicants to consult the full terms and conditions on its official portal before initiating any application process, as the additional eligibility requirements extend beyond residency duration alone.

Qatar lists 11 countries eligible for visa-on-arrival

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had listed 11 countries and territories whose citizens must pay a fee to enter the Gulf nation.

This information was made public through Qatar's official travel guidance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh