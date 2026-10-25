Ghanaian content creator Priscy Wan was deported from China after being caught with a fake visa

Priscy Wan reportedly paid $500 at immigration to avoid spending six months behind bars in China

ZionFelix has weighed in on the incident, and Ghanaians online are divided over his comments

Popular Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, widely known as ZionFelix, has addressed the recent deportation of Ghanaian social media personality Priscy Wan from China, and his comments have stirred considerable conversation online.

TikToker Priscy Wan could be banned from China for 10 years. Photo credit: @priscywan.

Source: Instagram

China to reportedly ban Priscy Wan for 10 years for fake visa

Priscy Wan found herself in serious trouble after Chinese immigration authorities discovered she was travelling on a fake visa.

To avoid being detained for up to six months, she paid $500 at the immigration checkpoint before being deported back to Ghana. The incident quickly gained traction on social media, drawing reactions from across the country.

ZionFelix, who shared his take on the matter via his Instagram page on 24th October 2026, appeared to defend Priscy Wan to some extent, suggesting she had no knowledge of the fraudulent nature of her visa documents.

His position has split opinion, with some Ghanaians backing his take and others questioning the sincerity of his comments.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions as ZionFelix talks about Priscy Wan's 10-year China ban

Several social media users took to the comments section to share their views. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@afia_june wrote,

"She would have been on all social media platforms if it was someone else's matter wai..let them say," seemingly pointing to what she perceived as selective coverage of the issue.

Not everyone felt the situation warranted much concern, however.

@kobi_owusu_n offered a rather matter-of-fact perspective:

"She will be fine they are millions of people who have never being to China but they are fine."

@jasminemacjasy noted,

"I did not hear anything bad about what he said, he actually cleared her that she didn't have any idea," suggesting that the blogger's statement was more of a clarification than a defence.

Meanwhile, a couple of users appeared to poke fun at those they felt were overly emotional about the saga. @pryns1 quipped,

@o_ahenkan added,

"You are Hwan very sad 😢😢😢 wo nni haw biaa."

The Instagram video is below:

Priscy Wan speaks after deportation from China

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Priscy Wan’s TikTok post addressing rumours that she was detained and deported from China over claims involving a fake visa.

The Ghanaian commentator travelled to China with actress Charly D on a reported business trip.

Her message described a journey that tested her resilience, but she did not confirm or deny the allegations.

The post prompted followers to share messages of support as the claims continued to circulate online.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh