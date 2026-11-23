Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced an immediate ban on pupils in JHS 2 or below sitting the BECE before their time

Iddrisu made the announcement at the opening of the 2026 National Education Week on Monday, November 23

Pupils who violate the directive will be barred from sitting the BECE for two years as a penalty

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has placed an immediate ban on pupils in Junior High School (JHS) 2 or below from sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) before they are due, with any violation carrying a two-year suspension from the examination.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced an immediate ban on pupils in JHS 2 or below sitting the BECE before their time. Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

Iddrisu announced the measure on Monday, 23 November 2026, during the opening ceremony of the 2026 National Education Week. He issued a direct instruction to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to relay the directive to all regional directors and headteachers across the country.

The minister said the ban targets a growing tendency among parents to push their children through the basic education cycle ahead of their peers. "Some parents want to force their children to go ahead of others. That is not equity," Iddrisu said.

Beyond the issue of fairness, the minister argued that early sitting distorts the accuracy of education planning. When pupils sit the BECE before their designated year group, it inflates the official examination figures, making it harder for planners to determine the true number of candidates expected to complete basic education in any given year.

GES directed to enforce the new rule

By tasking the GES Director-General with disseminating the directive, Iddrisu signalled that enforcement would operate through the existing education administration structure, reaching schools at the regional and district levels.

The two-year bar from the examination is intended to serve as a sufficient deterrent against parents and pupils who might otherwise circumvent the system.

The minister framed the measure as one that would bring greater discipline to the management of basic education in Ghana, ensuring that completion rates and examination numbers reflect the actual progression of pupils through the school system.

Source: YEN.com.gh