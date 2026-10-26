Ghana's Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced government protection for journalists and whistleblowers linked to the Obuasi SHTS case on Monday, October 26

Iddrisu specifically named investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and outlined plans to strengthen safeguarding measures across schools

The pledge came as one student complainant formally withdrew her complaint, with a second facing community and traditional pressure to do the same

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Ghana's Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has pledged government protection for journalists and whistleblowers connected to the misconduct case involving the suspended headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Zakaria Abdulai, who faces accusations of wrongdoing involving 19 female students.

Haruna Iddrisu pledges protection for journalists and whistleblowers in the Obuasi SHTS case, as pressure mounts. Image credit: Pascal Mannaerts/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Speaking to the press on Monday, October 26, Mr Iddrisu made a point of singling out investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, crediting him for bringing the allegations to public attention.

"We will get trauma-informed support for victims, including the 19 affected students. We will protect whistleblowers and safeguard them, including journalists, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, and many others," the Minister stated.

Iddrisu outlines steps to protect students

Mr Iddrisu confirmed that the allegations would go through the appropriate administrative and legal channels, and gave assurances that the matter would not be quietly set aside without concrete action.

He also detailed a set of planned interventions to strengthen safeguarding in schools, including the introduction of confidential reporting channels that operate independently of headteachers' offices, as well as a proposed hotline for reporting incidents of misconduct.

The Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, he said, would work together to support the 19 affected girls and ensure that allegations of this nature in educational institutions receive the serious attention they deserve.

The Education Minister addressed the public in the YouTube post below.

Pressure mounts on student complainants

The minister's address came at a particularly sensitive moment in the case.

Three student complainants have already formally withdrawn from engagements, while the families of other students are indicating they are facing significant pressure from community members and traditional authorities.

The developments have raised concerns about whether affected students and their families will feel secure enough to see the matter through, lending urgency to the government's commitment to protecting all those involved in bringing the case to light.

The Gender Ministry discussed the safety of student victims in the YouTube post below.

GES addresses Obuasi SHTS headmaster's status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Ghana Education Service’s decision to ask two education directors to step aside as investigations into allegations involving the Obuasi SHTS headmaster continue.

The service also reaffirmed that the headmaster remains interdicted.

The probe follows allegations that reportedly involve 16 students, while the headmaster has denied wrongdoing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh